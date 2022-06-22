7 Symptoms You May Have Gluten Intolerance

Gluten intolerance causes intestinal symptoms such as excess gas, stomach pain, diarrhea or constipation, but as these signs also appear in many diseases, intolerance is often not diagnosed. Also, when intolerance is severe, it can cause Celiac Disease, which causes stronger and more frequent symptoms of abdominal pain and diarrhea.

This gluten allergy can arise in children and adults, and it happens due to the inability or difficulty in digesting gluten, which is a protein present in wheat, rye and barley, and its treatment consists of removing this protein from the diet. See all foods that contain gluten.

If you think you may be gluten intolerant, check your symptoms:

However, if you are having difficulty identifying your symptoms, here’s how to differentiate each one to facilitate diagnosis:

1. Abdominal discomfort

When there is intolerance, after eating foods with wheat, barley or rye, symptoms such as excess gas, swollen belly, diarrhea or constipation are common. In addition to abdominal discomfort, intestinal cells are also damaged, causing malabsorption of vitamins and minerals.

How to differentiate: The pain of intolerance is recurrent and is usually accompanied by gas and intestinal changes, especially after eating bread, cakes or pasta, while the pain of gastritis, for example, always occurs after meals or when you go without eating for a long time.

2. dizziness

Ingesting gluten can cause dizziness, confusion, disorientation or feeling tired after eating, but these symptoms are usually not related to intolerance and therefore go unnoticed.

How to differentiate: The dizziness caused by intolerance appears even when you are well fed and rested, not related to excessive physical activity or changes in blood pressure.

3. Mood swings

Due to intestinal discomfort, it is common for changes in mood to occur, especially after meals, with symptoms of irritability, anxiety or sadness.

These frequent mood swings also cause tiredness and fatigue, even after a good night’s sleep. This happens because the body is focused on fighting inflammation in the intestine, expending all the energy that would give energy and mood for a new day.

4. Chronic migraine

In general, the migraine caused by this intolerance begins about 30 to 60 minutes after a meal, and symptoms of blurred vision and pain around the eyes can also occur.

How to differentiate: Common migraines have no time to start and are usually linked to the consumption of coffee or alcohol, not related to foods rich in wheat flour.

5. Itchy skin

Inflammation in the intestine caused by intolerance can cause dry and itchy skin, creating small red balls. However, this symptom can sometimes also be linked to a worsening of psoriasis and lupus symptoms.

How to differentiate: Foods with wheat, barley or rye, such as cakes, breads and pasta, should be removed from the diet to see if there is improvement in itching with a change in diet.

6. Muscle pain

Gluten consumption can cause or increase symptoms of muscle, joint, and tendon pain, medically called fibromyalgia. Swelling is also common, especially in the joints of the fingers, knees, and hips.

How to differentiate: Foods with wheat, barley and rye should be removed from the diet and seen if the pain symptoms improve.

7. Lactose Intolerance

It is common for lactose intolerance to present together with gluten intolerance. Thus, people who are already diagnosed with lactose intolerance are more likely to present intolerance to foods with wheat, barley and rye, and should be more attentive to symptoms.

How to know if it’s intolerance

In the presence of these symptoms, the ideal is to have tests that confirm the diagnosis of intolerance, such as a blood test, feces, urine or intestinal biopsy.

In addition, all products containing this protein, such as flour, bread, biscuits and cake, should be excluded from the diet and observed whether the symptoms disappear or not.

Understand in a simple way what it is, what the symptoms are and how to eat in Celiac Disease and gluten intolerance by watching the video below:

How to live with gluten intolerance

After diagnosis, all foods containing this protein, such as wheat flour, pasta, bread, cakes and cookies, should be removed from the diet. It is possible to find several special products that do not contain this protein, such as pasta, bread, cookies and cakes made from flours that are allowed in the diet, such as rice flour, manioc flour, corn flour, cornmeal, potato starch , cassava starch, sweet and sour starch.

In addition, it is important to observe the list of ingredients on the label to check for the presence of wheat, barley or rye in the composition or gluten residues, as is the case with products such as sausage, kibbeh, cereal flakes, meatballs and canned soups. See how to go on a gluten-free diet.