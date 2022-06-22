Hydroxyzine hydrochloride: what is it for and how to take it

Hydroxyzine hydrochloride is an anti-allergic drug, from the antihistamine class that has a potent antipruritic action, and is therefore widely used to relieve allergy symptoms such as itching and redness of the skin.

This medication can be purchased in conventional pharmacies, under the trade name of Hidroxizine, Pergo or Hixizine, in the form of tablets, syrup or solution for injection.

Hydroxyzine hydrochloride is indicated to fight skin allergy that manifests itself through symptoms such as itching, rash and redness, being useful in case of atopic dermatitis, contact dermatitis or resulting from systemic diseases. See how to identify skin allergy and other ways to treat it.

This medicine starts to work after about 20 to 30 minutes and lasts for up to 6 hours.

The method of use depends on the pharmaceutical form, age and the problem to be treated:

1. 2mg/mL oral solution

The recommended dose for adults is 25 mg, which is equivalent to 12.5 mL of the solution measured in the syringe, orally, 3 to 4 times a day, i.e., every 8 hours or 6 hours, respectively. .

The recommended dose in children is 0.7 mg for each kg of weight, which is equivalent to 0.35 mL of the solution measured in the syringe, for each kg of weight, orally, 3 times a day, that is, 8 in 8 hours.

The solution must be measured with a 5 ml dosing syringe, which is included in the package. If the volume exceeds 5 mL, the syringe must be refilled. The unit of measure to be used in the syringe is the mL.

2. 25 mg tablets

The recommended dose of Hydroxyzine for adults and children over 6 years of age is 1 tablet a day for a maximum of 10 days.

In some cases, the doctor may recommend a different dosage from that indicated on the package insert.

The main side effects of hydroxyzine hydrochloride include drowsiness and dry mouth and therefore it is not recommended to consume alcoholic beverages, or to take other drugs that depress the central nervous system such as non-narcotic analgesics, narcotics and barbiturates, while using this drug because this tends to to increase the effects of drowsiness.

Does hydroxyzine hydrochloride make you sleepy?

Yes, one of the most common side effects of this remedy is drowsiness, so it is very likely that people taking hydroxyzine hydrochloride treatment will feel sleepy.

Hydroxyzine hydrochloride is contraindicated for pregnant women, women who are breastfeeding, children under 6 years of age, as well as for people with hypersensitivity to any of the components of the formula.

In addition, Hydroxyzine should only be used with medical indication in case of patients with renal failure, epilepsy, glaucoma, liver failure or Parkinson’s disease.