Activated charcoal: what is it for and how to take it

Activated charcoal is a medicine in the form of capsules or tablets that acts through the adsorption of toxins and chemicals in the body, thus having several health benefits, contributing to the reduction of intestinal gas and abdominal pain, teeth whitening, intoxication treatment and hangover prevention.

However, this remedy also compromises the absorption of certain vitamins, minerals and medications, so it should be used sparingly and at different times than other medications.

1. Eliminates gases

Activated charcoal has the ability to adsorb intestinal gas, reducing bloating, pain and intestinal discomfort.

2. Treats intoxication

As activated charcoal has a great power of adsorption, it can be used in emergency situations in cases of intoxication with chemical products or food poisoning, for example.

3. Removes impurities from the water

Some water impurities can be removed with activated charcoal such as pesticides, traces of industrial waste and some chemicals, which is why it is widely used in water filtration systems.

4. Whitens teeth

Activated charcoal helps whiten teeth stained by coffee, tea or tobacco smoke for example.

Charcoal can be used 2 to 3 times a week, putting it on the brush and brushing your teeth. In addition, there are already toothpastes for sale in pharmacies, which have activated charcoal in their composition.

5. Helps to prevent hangovers

Activated charcoal prevents the absorption of other chemicals that make up alcoholic beverages, such as artificial sweeteners, sulfites, and other toxins, so it helps reduce hangover symptoms.

In addition, activated charcoal can also be used in cases of enteritis, colitis and enterocolitis, aerophagia and meteorism. However, it is not able to absorb alcohol, petroleum products, potassium, iron, lithium and other metals.

How to take

The mode of use of activated charcoal consists of the ingestion of 1 to 2 capsules, 3 to 4 times a day, with a maximum daily dose of 6 tablets a day for adults, and 3 tablets for children.

For hangover prevention, the recommended dose is 1 g of activated charcoal before consumption of alcoholic beverages and 1 g after consumption.

The tablets must not be mixed with saline, but can be taken with water or fruit juice.

Main side effects

The main side effects of activated charcoal include darkening of the stool, vomiting, diarrhea and constipation when consumed in excess. Prolonged use can reduce intestinal absorption of drugs used at the same time, so if you need to take any medication, it should be taken at least 3 hours before taking activated charcoal.

when not to take

Activated charcoal is contraindicated for children under 2 years of age, in patients with hypersensitivity to the components of the formula, in case of intestinal obstruction, gastrointestinal problems or in patients who have ingested corrosive caustic substances or hydrocarbons. It is also not suitable for people who have recently undergone bowel surgery or when there is a marked decrease in intestinal transit.

Ingestion of activated charcoal during pregnancy or breastfeeding should only be done under medical supervision.