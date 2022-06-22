Exercises to treat a meniscus tear

To recover the meniscus, it is important to undergo physiotherapy, which must be done through exercises and the use of equipment that help relieve pain and reduce swelling, in addition to performing specific physiotherapeutic techniques that increase knee mobility and ensure a greater range of motion. of that joint.

After about 2 months of treatment, an evaluation is carried out by the physical therapist or orthopedist in order to verify if the person still feels pain or if there is limitation of movement. If there is, other physiotherapy exercises or other treatment techniques may be indicated to favor the recovery of the injury.

Some options for physical therapy exercises that may be indicated for meniscus recovery are:

Bend and straighten your leg while lying on your back: 3 sets of 60 times; Support your own body weight, gently supporting your body weight on the affected leg, with the help of crutches or using the back of a chair; Gently move the patella from side to side and from top to bottom; About 5 minutes of thigh massage a day; Contract the thigh muscle with the straight leg, 20 times in a row; Pool exercises such as walking in the water for 5 to 10 minutes; Balance exercises initially with nothing and then with one foot on a half-empty ball, for example; Exercises for legs with elastic bands and then with weights, in 3 sets of 20 repetitions; 15 minutes by stationary bike; Mini squats to the limit of pain, in 3 sets of 20 repetitions; Leg stretches to increase flexibility.

When the person no longer feels pain, but is unable to bend the knee completely, the exercises should have this objective. So, a good exercise is to do squats, increasing the degree of knee flexion, the goal can be to try to squat as much as possible, until you can sit on your heels.

At the end of each session, it may be useful to place an ice pack on the knee for 15 minutes to deflate the area or prevent it from swelling. Proprioceptive exercises are also indicated, in the final part of the treatment, when the person is closer to healing.

Check out in the following video some exercises that can also be performed to strengthen the thighs and legs and promote meniscus recovery:

recovery time

The treatment time varies from one person to another and from their general health status and whether they can perform physical therapy daily or not, however a good recovery is expected in about 4 to 5 months, but many people need about 6 months to fully recover.

When treatment with physical therapy is not enough to eliminate pain, and the person can carry out their daily activities normally, surgery to remove the meniscus, for example, may be indicated. Understand how meniscus surgery is performed.

Other physiotherapy treatments

Electrotherapy devices can also be indicated to relieve pain and facilitate healing, the best choice being left to the physiotherapist. Voltages, ultrasound, laser or microcurrents can be used, for example. Sessions are usually divided to allow time for passive knee mobilization, other manual therapy techniques, and exercises.

Exercises can also be performed inside a pool with warm water, known as hydrokinesiotherapy. These are especially indicated when the person is overweight, because in the water it is easier to perform the exercises properly, without pain.