6 flavored water recipes to make at home

Flavored water is a great option for those who have difficulty drinking water during the day, but it can also be used by people who can’t leave soft drinks or industrialized juices, being a healthier option.

This type of water can also be known as flavored water and is usually made with fruits such as coconut, lemon, strawberry or orange to give the water more flavor and benefits. Unlike industrialized juices, these waters have few calories, do not contain added sugar and are refreshing, being also ideal for those who are on a weight loss diet.

Some simple recipes for at home are:

1. Water with lemon and cucumber

This water helps detoxify the body, reduces fluid retention and helps to cleanse the palate, which also ends up reducing the desire to eat sweet foods, favoring weight loss. In addition, this water is rich in minerals such as potassium and magnesium, as well as antioxidants, which are present in cucumbers.

Ingredients

1 lemon;

4 slices of cucumber;

1 liter of water.

Preparation mode

Cut the lemon into slices and put it in a pitcher with the water and the cucumber slices, and drink it throughout the day.

See how to drink lemon water to lose weight.

2. Coconut water

Coconut water is the ideal solution for the hottest days because, in addition to being very refreshing, it replenishes the minerals that are lost through sweat during the day. It also has other benefits such as improving the quality of skin and hair, as well as improving digestion, having antioxidant action, helping to regulate blood pressure, stimulating intestinal functioning and fighting cramps.

All these benefits are due to the presence of potassium, sodium, magnesium, vitamin C, calcium and phosphorus. Ideally, drink about 3 glasses of coconut water a day. Learn more about the health benefits of coconut.

3. Hibiscus water

Hibiscus tea is another very simple way to prepare flavored water. This plant helps in weight loss and increases fat burning, due to its rich composition in anthocyanins, phenolic compounds and flavonoids, being ideal for those who need to lose weight.

Ingredients

2 tablespoons of hibiscus flowers;

1 liter of boiling water.

Preparation mode

To make hibiscus tea and keep all the properties of the plant, it is important to pour boiling water over the flowers and let it rest for 5 to 10 minutes. Then, strain and drink several times throughout the day. A good option for hot days is to put the tea in the fridge and drink it iced.

Check out other benefits of hibiscus tea and how to take it.

4. Tamarind water

Tamarind is a fruit rich in malic acid and tartaric acid which help to stimulate the salivary glands. Plus, it’s rich in calcium, potassium, and magnesium, so it can help protect against heart disease and even osteoporosis. It is also an excellent choice to help relieve symptoms of rheumatoid arthritis, anemia and improve constipation.

Ingredients

5 tamarind pods;

1 liter of water.

Preparation mode

Bring the water and tamarind pods to a boil in 1 pan for 10 minutes. Then strain and let cool in the fridge.

5. Apple water with cinnamon

Cinnamon has several properties that help improve digestive system problems, decrease appetite and improve the feeling of tiredness. In addition, when combined with lemon and apple, it has a detoxifying effect on the body and accelerates metabolism, which help with weight loss.

Ingredients

1 cinnamon stick;

1 apple in slices;

½ lemon;

1 liter of boiling water.

Preparation mode

Put the water in a pitcher and add the cinnamon and apple. Let it rest for 10 minutes, put it in the fridge to cool and drink throughout the day, adding the lemon before drinking.

6. Strawberry mint lemonade

This drink is very refreshing and has several properties that help improve health, due to the rich composition of strawberries in vitamins and minerals that help control blood pressure, relieve arthritis and treat constipation, in addition to having a diuretic and anticancer.

Mint is also a stimulant and helps to treat some gastrointestinal problems, such as poor digestion or excess gas, for example.

Ingredients

10 mint leaves;

1 cup of strawberries, cut into pieces;

1 lemon;

1 liter of water.

Preparation mode

Add the mint leaves, strawberries and water in a pitcher and then squeeze the lemon inside. Mix well and place in the fridge.