Carotenoids: what are they and in what foods can they be found

Carotenoids are red, orange or yellowish pigments naturally present in roots, leaves, seeds, fruits and flowers, which can also be found, although in smaller amounts, in foods of animal origin, such as eggs, meat and fish. The most important carotenoids for the body and most abundant in the diet are lycopene, beta-carotene, lutein and zeaxanthin, which need to be ingested because the body is not able to produce them.

These substances have an antioxidant, photoprotective action and interact with other antioxidants, boosting the immune system and protecting cells from oxidative damage.

As carotenoids are not free in food, but associated with proteins, fibers and polysaccharides, for absorption to occur, their release is necessary, which can occur during the body’s own processes, such as chewing or hydrolysis in the stomach, but also during preparation, hence the importance of the way the food is cooked. In addition, most carotenoids are fat-soluble, so their absorption is enhanced if associated with fats, such as olive oil, for example.

1. Beta-carotene

Beta-carotene is a substance that gives the orange and red color to fruits and vegetables, being the most abundant in foods. A part of this carotenoid is converted into retinol, a very important vitamin for the proper functioning of the body.

Beta-carotene has anti-oxidant properties, which prevent DNA damage from occurring, and reduce the risk of some types of cancer.

In addition, this carotenoid also has a photoprotective action when the skin is exposed to the sun, due to its participation in chemical reactions in the epidermis, blocking solar rays and anti-oxidants, also delaying the appearance of solar erythema.

Foods with beta carotene

Some foods that are rich in beta-carotene are carrots, squash, spinach, kale, turnip greens, cantaloupe melon and buriti. See a complete list of foods rich in beta-carotene.

A good way to increase the absorption of beta-carotene from food is to eat carrots or pumpkin after cooking, as they have a much higher bioavailability, being better absorbed and in greater amounts.

2. Lycopene

Lycopene is a carotenoid also with antioxidant action, responsible for the red color of food. This substance also protects from UV-induced erythema and reduces enzymes that degrade collagen, elastin and mitochondrial DNA, contributing to the maintenance of healthy skin and delaying aging.

In addition, it also helps to prevent some types of cancer and improves vascular function, thus preventing the development of cardiovascular diseases. Learn more about the benefits of lycopene.

foods with lycopene

Some foods that contain lycopene are tomatoes, red guava, papaya, pitanga and seaweed.

Heat processing of some of these foods improves their absorption. Also, in the case of tomatoes, if it is processed by heat and added an oil, such as olive oil, for example, its absorption can increase by about 2 to 3 times compared to fresh tomato juice.

3. Lutein and Zeaxanthin

Lutein and zeaxanthin are carotenoids present in great abundance in the retina of the eye, protecting it against photo-oxidative damage and preventing the development of visual disorders. These carotenoids have beneficial effects in the prevention and progression of macular degeneration caused by aging, which is a leading cause of blindness in people over the age of 65.

In addition, they also contribute to the prevention of some types of cancer. See other benefits of zeaxanthin.

Foods with Lutein and Zeaxanthin

Some foods rich in lutein and zeaxanthin are basil, spinach, parsley, kale, peas, broccoli and corn. Learn more about lutein.