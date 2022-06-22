How is treatment for genital warts done?

​The treatment for genital warts, which are skin lesions caused by HPV and which can appear on both the male and female genitals, should be guided by a dermatologist, gynecologist or urologist.

Depending on the case and the severity of the situation, treatment can be done with the use of creams, ointments such as Imiquimod or Podofilox, for example, or through surgery.

To effectively treat genital warts, also known as condyloma acuminatum, the medicine prescribed by the doctor should be applied to the infected area for a few weeks. However, healing can take a few months or even years.

Treatment for female genital warts

Treatment for female genital warts must be guided by a dermatologist or gynecologist and is usually done with ointments for warts, such as Imiquimod, Podophyllin, Podofilox or trichloroacetic acid, for example, which must be applied to the affected region. Learn about other HPV remedies.

A small amount of the remedy should be applied to the site of the warts that are visible, avoiding touching healthy skin with the drug, due to the risk of irritating healthy tissues. For treatment to be most effective, a woman should:

Avoid shaving in the genital area, especially using blade so as not to hurt the skin;

Avoid wearing tights as heat can lead to the spread of warts;

Avoid going to the pool and in saunas, as well as avoiding wet objects such as beach chairs, as humidity and heat help to increase warts.

Also, during treatment, the person can work, go to school, or exercise without restrictions. It is important that the treatment is carried out according to the doctor’s guidance and that it is continued even if there are no more symptoms for the cure of HPV to be possible. Understand when HPV has a cure.

male genital warts

Treatment for male genital warts should be guided by a dermatologist or urologist and is usually done with the application of ointment for warts, such as Podophyllin, to the penis, anus or nearby areas such as the groin or testicles, depending on the location. affected.

Furthermore, when warts are identified in an individual, the sexual partner must also be examined and treated, and the best way to avoid contamination is to use a condom in intimate contact. See how HPV treatment is done in men.

home treatment

Home treatment for genital warts should be used as a complement to the treatment indicated by the doctor and consists of the daily consumption of foods that strengthen the immune system, favoring the fight against the virus responsible for the disease. Among the recommended foods are foods rich in vitamin C, beta-carotene and folic acid, such as tomato, radish, orange, mango, pumpkin or echinacea tea, for example.

Another home treatment option for genital warts is sitz baths, as they also stimulate the immune system to act against the wart-causing agent, and should be done with water and vinegar. Check out other home remedy options for genital warts.

Signs of improvement and worsening

The signs of improvement of genital warts usually appear when the person complies with the treatment, which causes the warts to begin to decrease in size and become flat, eventually falling off.

However, when the person does not comply with the treatment recommended by the doctor, it is possible to notice worsening symptoms, such as an increase in the number and size of warts in the genital region. In this case, it is necessary to return to the doctor to change the treatment.

Complications of genital warts

Complications of genital warts arise when the treatment indicated by the doctor is not followed and the main complications include the increase in the size of the warts and the extension, in addition to the high risk of contagion from the partners. In addition, in some cases, it can progress to cancer, requiring more specific treatment.