10 healthy options to replace wheat flour

Wheat flour is produced from the milling of wheat, a cereal rich in gluten, widely used in the preparation of cookies, cakes, bread and various industrialized products around the world.

However, although it is widely used, the excessive consumption of refined products, obtained from wheat flour, is associated with the occurrence of cardiovascular diseases, diabetes and obesity.

Therefore, other types of flour have appeared on the market, with a higher fiber and nutrient content, and sometimes without gluten, which can replace wheat flour in culinary preparations:

1. Whole wheat

Whole wheat flour is a great substitute for white flour because it has a high fiber content. Each 100 grams provides about 8.6 g of fiber, as opposed to white wheat flour which provides only 2.9 g. Fiber contributes to gut health, being a good alternative for people suffering from constipation, as well as increasing the feeling of satiety.

In addition, whole wheat has a higher content of B vitamins, which are important for the functioning of metabolism. Whole wheat contains gluten, so it should not be used by people with gluten intolerance or allergies.

2. Carob

Carob is a flour produced from the carob fruit, which is rich in antioxidants, mainly polyphenols. In addition, carob flour is rich in calcium and magnesium, minerals that are important for bone health.

Carob can be used as an alternative to cocoa powder or chocolate, as its flavor is similar. This flour does not contain gluten and can be used by people with celiac disease, wheat flour allergy or gluten intolerance. See how to use carob.

3. oats

Another excellent option to replace wheat flour is oat flour, which contains soluble fibers called beta-glucans. This type of fiber forms a type of gel in the stomach that helps increase the feeling of satiety, improves the health of the intestinal flora, reduces bad cholesterol (LDL) and helps regulate blood sugar. Therefore, oatmeal is an excellent choice for people who want to lose weight and to regulate blood glucose.

In the case of celiac people, oats should be consumed under the guidance of a nutritionist. Although it does not contain gluten, in some cases it has been observed that the body can develop an immune response against oat proteins, worsening the crises. Also, in some cases, oats may be contaminated with wheat, rye, or barley.

4. coconut

Coconut flour is produced by grinding desiccated coconut. This is a versatile flour that provides several health benefits. Coconut is rich in saturated fats, with antimicrobial and antiviral properties that help strengthen the immune system, and it is gluten-free, making it an excellent choice for people with celiac disease, wheat allergy, or gluten sensitivity.

In addition, it provides a very high amount of fiber, around 37.5 g per 100 g, compared to other flours, making it a great choice for people suffering from constipation. See other health benefits of coconut.

5. Buckwheat

Buckwheat is considered a pseudo-cereal because it is a seed. It is characterized by not containing gluten and being rich in antioxidants, mainly polyphenols, which help to reduce inflammation, improve blood pressure and contribute to the proper functioning of the heart.

In addition, buckwheat flour is rich in B vitamins and minerals such as iron, calcium and selenium, which are essential to prevent diseases such as anemia, osteoporosis and Alzheimer’s. Although it does not contain gluten, it is important to note the label as it may contain some traces of this protein. See more benefits of buckwheat and learn how to use it.

6. Almond

Almond flour is an excellent alternative to wheat flour, as in addition to having a pleasant taste, it is low in carbohydrates, does not contain gluten, is rich in vitamin E and other micronutrients.

The use of this flour in recipes is an excellent option for people with diabetes who want to lose weight, as it helps to regulate sugar and blood pressure, and to lower bad cholesterol (LDL) .

7. Amaranth

Like buckwheat, amaranth is considered a pseudocereal, rich in antioxidants, protein, fiber, iron, calcium and selenium. For this reason, it is excellent for improving brain, bone, and heart health.

Although it does not contain gluten, it is important to read the package label as it may be cross-contaminated and contain some traces of this protein.

8. Quinoa

Quinoa flour is rich in fiber, does not contain gluten, and contains protein and iron, making it an excellent option to replace wheat flour. This flour can be used to prepare pancakes, pizzas, cookies, bread and cakes, it can be obtained in supermarkets or it can be prepared at home by placing the beans in a frying pan to toast them and then in a food processor or blender.

9. Peas

Peas are legumes with excellent benefits for the body, as they are rich in antioxidants, proteins and fibers, which help improve intestinal health, in addition to being gluten-free. However, people who suffer from intestinal gas or bloating frequently, pea flour is not a good option because it has carbohydrates that ferment in the intestine and can cause discomfort.

10. Arrowroot

Arrowroot is a tuber similar to cassava or yam, rich in fiber and nutrients such as magnesium, iron and calcium, which facilitate digestion. In addition, it is widely used in the form of flour and octopus, to replace wheat for people with celiac disease or sensitive to gluten. Because it is easy to digest, it is recommended for small children and babies over 6 months of age, the elderly and pregnant women. See how arrowroot is used in cooking, aesthetics and personal hygiene.