Wakame: what is it, what are the benefits and how to consume it

Wakame is a species of seaweed, with scientific name Undaria pinnatifidawidely consumed on the Asian continent, rich in protein and low in calories, being a great option to promote weight loss when included in a healthy diet.

In addition, this seaweed is highly nutritious as it is an excellent source of B vitamins and minerals such as calcium, magnesium and iodine. Wakame also has anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties, presenting several health benefits.

what are the benefits

Some of the health benefits Wakame has are:

(LDL) as it is rich in antioxidants, reducing the risk of heart disease. In addition, some studies also indicate that it can inhibit the absorption of cholesterol at the intestinal level, however, more studies are needed to prove this effect; Improves thyroid functionwhen consumed in moderation, as it is rich in iodine, which is an important mineral for the production of thyroid hormones.

In addition, because it is rich in protein, when ingested together with other grains or vegetables, it is an excellent option for vegetarians or vegans.

Nutritional information

The following table shows the nutritional information per 100 g of Wakame:

Composition raw wakame Energy 45 kcal carbohydrates 9.14 g lipids 0.64 g proteins 3.03 g Fiber 0.5 g beta carotene 216 mcg Vitamin B1 0.06 mg Vitamin B2 0.23 mg Vitamin B3 1.6 mg Vitamin B9 196 mcg Vitamin E 1.0 mg Vitamin C 3.0 mg Calcium 150 mg Iron 2.18 mg Magnesium 107 mg Phosphor 80 mg Potassium 50 mg Zinc 0.38 mg Iodine 4.2 mg Hill 13.9 mg

Is it safe to consume wakame?

Wakame can be safely consumed as long as it is in moderation. The recommended daily amount has not yet been established, however, a scientific study indicates that you should not eat more than 10 to 20 grams of seaweed per day, to avoid exceeding the recommended daily dose of iodine.

One way to decrease the iodine content is to consume wakame together with foods that contain substances that decrease the absorption of iodine by the thyroid, such as broccoli, cabbage, bok-choy or pak-choi and soy.

who shouldn’t eat

Due to its high iodine content, Wakame should be avoided by people suffering from thyroid problems, particularly hyperthyroidism, as it can alter the production of thyroid hormones and worsen the condition.

In addition, in the case of pregnant women and children, its consumption should be limited in order to avoid excessive consumption of iodine.

Recipes with wakame

1. Rice, wakame and cucumber salad

Ingredients (4 servings)

100 grams of dehydrated wakame;

200 grams of tuna;

1 cup and a half of white rice;

1 sliced ​​cucumber;

1 avocado in cubes;

1 tablespoon of white sesame seeds;

Soy sauce to taste.

Preparation mode

Cook the rice and place it as a base on the plate. Hydrate the wakame and place it over the rice and the remaining ingredients. Serve with soy sauce.

2. Salmon and wakame salad

Ingredients (2 servings)

20 grams of wakame;

120 grams of smoked salmon;

6 chopped walnuts;

1 mango, cut into cubes

1 tablespoon of black sesame seeds;

Soy sauce to taste.

Preparation mode

Mix all the ingredients and season the salad with soy sauce to taste.

3. Wakame Ramen

Ingredients (4 servings)

1/2 cup of dried wakame;

300 grams of rice noodles;

6 cups of vegetable broth;

2 cups of sliced ​​mushrooms;

1 tablespoon of sesame seeds;

3 cups of vegetables to taste (spinach, chard and carrots, for example);

4 crushed garlic cloves;

3 medium onions, sliced

1 tablespoon of sesame oil;

1 tablespoon of olive oil;

Soy sauce, salt and pepper to taste.

Preparation mode

In a pan, put the sesame oil and brown the garlic. Add the vegetable broth and, when it boils, reduce the temperature and cook on low heat. In a frying pan, add the oil and the mushrooms until golden, and season with a pinch of salt and pepper.

Then add the wakame and soy sauce to the broth and set aside. In a large pot of water, cook the pasta until al dente, drain and divide into 4 cups, as well as the broth, vegetables, onion and mushrooms. Finally, sprinkle the sesame seeds.