6 benefits of pineapple water and how to use it

Pineapple water, in addition to hydrating, is a drink with excellent health benefits, as it helps to strengthen the immune system, reduce inflammation in the body and improve digestion. All these benefits are due to the antioxidant, healing, immunomodulatory, digestive and anti-inflammatory properties of pineapple.

This drink is prepared with pineapple peel, being an excellent way to avoid waste and to enjoy all the fruit and its nutrients, as it is rich in vitamin C, calcium, potassium and zinc. In addition, it is a refreshing drink and great to keep the body hydrated on the hottest days.

Consumption of pineapple water can provide the following benefits for the body, as long as it is accompanied by a balanced and varied diet, as well as a healthy lifestyle:

1. Improve digestion

Pineapple contains bromelain, which is a substance that promotes protein digestion, making it an excellent choice after a heavy meal.

2. Strengthen the immune system

Because it contains vitamin C and other antioxidants, consumption of pineapple water helps to increase the body’s defenses and fight bacteria and viral infections, reducing the risk of diseases such as the flu and even some types of cancer.

3. Promote healing

Pineapple is rich in vitamin C, a vitamin that acts in the synthesis of collagen in the body, so its consumption after surgery or after a wound can accelerate the healing process.

In addition, vitamin C and collagen also contribute to skin health, delaying the appearance of wrinkles, improving skin firmness and elasticity, and strengthening joints, nails and hair.

4. Reduce inflammation in the body

Pineapple is rich in antioxidants and bromelain, which acts as a natural anti-inflammatory, helping to relieve inflammation in joints, muscles and tissues, being an excellent home remedy for arthritis and to reduce the inflammatory process after surgery, for example. .

5. Promote weight loss

Pineapple water provides few calories and keeps the body hydrated. In addition, it contains tryptophan, an essential amino acid for the production of serotonin, a hormone that helps to reduce anxiety levels and that can be included in a healthy and balanced diet to promote weight loss.

6. Have an effect detox

Pineapple water has diuretic properties that help eliminate excess fluid from the body and eliminate toxins through urine. In addition, some studies have shown that pineapple water could exert a protective effect on the liver, favoring its proper functioning.

How to prepare pineapple water

Pineapple water can be made with just the skin of the pineapple or it can be prepared from the whole pineapple, cutting small pieces without removing the skin. Also know the benefits of pineapple.

To prepare, you must put 1 liter of water in a pan over high heat and, when it boils, place the peel of 1 pineapple or the pieces of pineapple with the skin, for 10 minutes, on medium heat. Then, remove, strain and let it rest.

Pineapple water can be consumed hot or cold, as an infusion, and other ingredients can be added to increase its benefits, such as cinnamon, mint, ginger or lemon, for example.