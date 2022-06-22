Lutein: what it is, what it is for and where to find it

Lutein is a carotenoid with yellow pigmentation, essential for the proper functioning of the body, as it is unable to synthesize it, which can be found in foods such as corn, cabbage, arugula, spinach, broccoli or eggs.

Lutein contributes to healthy vision, prevents premature aging of the skin and contributes to the protection of the eyes and skin against free radicals, UV rays and blue light, which is why it is very important to have a balanced diet rich in food. with this substance.

In some cases, where the diet is not enough to replace lutein or in cases where the needs are increased, the use of supplements may be justified.

what is it for

Lutein is a very important carotenoid for eye health, DNA protection, skin health, immunity, anti-aging and well-being:

1. Eye health

Lutein is very important for vision, as it is the main component of the macula pigment, which is part of the retina of the eye.

In addition, lutein contributes to the improvement of vision in people with cataracts and has a beneficial effect on AMD (Aging-Induced Macular Degeneration), which is a progressive disease that affects the macula, the central region of the retina, related to central vision. , because it protects the retina against light damage and the development of visual disorders, by filtering blue light and neutralizing reactive oxygen species, thanks to its anti-oxidant action.

2. Skin health

Due to its anti-oxidant action, lutein reduces oxidative damage to the upper layers of the skin caused by ultraviolet radiation, cigarette smoke and pollution, preventing premature aging.

3. Disease prevention

Still thanks to its potent anti-oxidant properties, lutein also contributes to the protection of DNA, stimulates the immune system, thus contributing to the prevention of chronic diseases and some types of cancer.

In addition, this carotenoid also helps to reduce inflammation, due to its ability to decrease inflammatory markers.

Learn about the benefits of other essential carotenoids for the body.

Foods with Lutein

The best natural sources of lutein are leafy green vegetables such as kale, corn, arugula, watercress, mustard greens, broccoli, spinach, chicory, celery, and lettuce.

Although in lesser amounts, lutein can also be found in orange-red tubers, fresh herbs, and egg yolks.

In the following table, some foods with lutein and their content per 100 g are listed:

Food Amount of lutein (mg/100 g) Green cabbage 15 Parsley 10.82 Spinach 9.2 Pumpkin 2.4 Broccoli 1.5 Pea 0.72

lutein supplementation

Lutein supplements can provide significant health benefits if used as directed by your doctor. Some examples are Floraglo lutein, Lavitan Mais Visão, Vielut, Totavit and Neovite, for example.

Clinical studies in patients with eye disease prove that lutein supplements can replenish lutein in the eye and help improve vision.

Generally, the recommended dose of lutein is around 15 mg per day, which can help increase macular pigment density, prevent age-related eye diseases, improve night and day vision, and improve visual function in patients. with cataract and AMD.