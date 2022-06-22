Recipes with vegetable stalks and leaves

The stalks, leaves and skins of vegetables are rich in nutrients such as vitamin C, folic acid, iron, calcium and antioxidants, and can be used as allies to increase the nutritional value of the meal and prevent diseases such as cancer, atherosclerosis, constipation and even premature aging.

The parts of vegetables that are normally thrown in the trash can be used to spice up recipes such as soups, farofa, salads and pancakes. In addition, the full use of food helps to reduce waste and contributes to environmental protection.

Here are 5 easy and nutritious recipes using food stalks, leaves and peels.

1. Carrot and Beetroot Leaf Cake

Ingredients:

1 beetroot

carrot leaves

120 ml of whole grape juice

2 tablespoons of brown sugar

1 coffee spoon of vanilla essence

1 egg

1 cup whole wheat flour

1 full tablespoon of olive oil

1 teaspoon baking soup

Preparation mode:

Mix all ingredients in a blender, except the flour and baking powder. In a separate container, place the liquid, add the flour and baking powder, mixing well until smooth. Put it in a greased shape and take it to the preheated medium oven for about 20 minutes.

2. Pumpkin soup with skin

Ingredients:

2 and 1/2 cups of ripe pumpkin

4 teacups of water

4 tablespoons of rice

2 and 1/2 cups of milk tea

3/4 cup onion tea

1 tablespoon of butter or oil

Salt, garlic, pepper and parsley to taste

Preparation mode:

Cook the squash with the skin on in water until tender. Add the rice and leave until it softens and the water dries up. Blend the pumpkin, rice, milk, onion and butter in a blender, then bring to a simmer until thickened. Season to taste.

3. Bread of stalks and leaves

Ingredients:

2 cups chopped leaves and stalks (use broccoli or spinach stalks, beet or leek leaves)

3 tablespoons of olive oil

1 egg

1 tablespoon of brown sugar

1 teaspoon of salt

2 and 1/2 cups whole wheat flour

2 cups of wheat flour

1 packet of instant yeast

Preparation mode:

Cook the stalks and leaves in water until tender. Drain and reserve the cooking water. Blend the leaves and stems with 1 cup of the cooking water in a blender. Add the oil, egg, sugar and salt and beat until smooth. Place the flours and yeast in a large bowl and mix, then add the leaf and stalk mixture, mixing well until it forms a ball.

Knead the dough for 5 to 10 minutes until it comes away from your hands. Add flour little by little, if necessary. Cover the dough and let it rest for 1 hour or until it doubles in size. Shape the dough into the desired shape and place it in a greased shape, letting it rise again until it doubles in size. Then bake in a preheated oven at 200ºC for 30 to 40 minutes, or until the bread is firm and golden.

4. Chuchu Bark Roast

Ingredients:

3 cups of chayote shells washed, chopped and boiled

1 cup stale bread soaked in milk

2 tablespoons grated cheese

1 small onion chopped

1 tablespoon of olive oil

2 beaten eggs

Green smell and salt to taste

Preparation mode:

Blend the cooked chayote shells in a blender. In a bowl, mix the shells with the other ingredients. Then, bake in a greased pyrex, in a medium oven, until the cheese melts. Serve hot.

5. Noodles with Carrot Branches

1 small onion chopped

6 cloves of garlic

2 cups of watercress stalks

1 cup of carrot stems

Nutmeg and salt to taste

2 and 1/2 cups of pasta

Preparation mode:

In a pan, sauté the onion and garlic until golden. Add the watercress stalks and carrot stems and continue to sauté. Season with nutmeg and salt to taste. Use the stir-fry as a sauce for the cooked pasta. If desired, add ground beef and grated cheese.

