Chufa: what it is, what it is for and how to prepare it

Chufa is a small tuber, very similar to chickpeas, with a sweet taste, which has health benefits due to its nutritional composition, rich in fiber, antioxidants and minerals, such as zinc, potassium and calcium, and free from in gluten.

This food can be eaten raw or cooked, as a snackor in the preparation of various dishes, and can be added to salads and yogurts, for example.

Health benefits of chufa

Due to its composition, chufa is a food that has the following benefits:

Contributes to the proper functioning of the intestine and helps to prevent constipation, due to its composition rich in insoluble fibers;

Prevents premature aging due to the presence of antioxidants;

Contributes to cancer prevention also due to the presence of antioxidants;

Helps to reduce blood sugar levels, due to the high fiber content that contributes to the slow absorption of sugar in the intestine. In addition, chufa also contains an amino acid called arginine, which contributes to the body's increased production of insulin, which helps control blood sugar levels;

Prevents the onset of cardiovascular disease, due to the presence of monounsaturated fats that cause the reduction of bad cholesterol (LDL), and contribute to the increase of good cholesterol (HDL). In addition, the presence of arginine in chufa leads to an increase in nitric acid, which is a substance that causes vasodilation, reducing blood pressure, which is a risk factor associated with cardiovascular diseases.

Although chufa has great health benefits, it is important that its consumption is included in a balanced diet and associated with a healthy lifestyle, with the regular practice of physical exercise.

Nutritional information

The following table shows the nutritional value corresponding to 100 g of chufa:

components Quantity per 100 g Energy 409 kcal Water 26.00 g proteins 6.13 g lipids 23.74 g carbohydrates 42.50 g fibers 17.40 g Calcium 69.54 mg Potassium 519.20 mg Magnesium 86.88 mg Sodium 37.63 mg Iron 3.41 mg Zinc 4.19 mg Phosphor 232.22 mg Vitamin E 10 mg Vitamin C 6 mg Vitamin B3 1.8 mg

recipes with chufa

Chufa can be consumed as a snack, or added to salads or yogurts. Here are some recipes that can be easily prepared:

1. Salad with chufa

Ingredients

150 g of grilled chicken;

½ medium apple, thinly sliced;

1 grated carrot;

1/3 cup of chufa roasted in the oven;

½ cup of onion;

Lettuce leaves;

cherry tomatoes;

2 tablespoons of water;

4 tablespoons (dessert) vinegar;

½ spoon (dessert) of salt;

¼ cup of oil.

Preparation mode

To prepare the sauce, beat the chufa, 2 tablespoons of onion, water, salt and vinegar in a blender, gradually adding a drizzle of olive oil.

In a separate container, place the lettuce leaves, the rest of the onion and ½ cup of the dressing. Stir everything and then add the cherry tomatoes cut into halves and the apple slices, basting with the rest of the sauce. You can even add pieces of chufa on top.

2. Yogurt with chufa and fruits

Ingredients

1 yogurt;

1/3 cup of chufa;

4 strawberries;

1 tablespoon of chia seeds;

1 banana.

Preparation mode

To prepare the yogurt, just chop the fruits and mix all the ingredients. The fruit added to the yogurt can vary depending on the person’s taste.