Chufa: what it is, what it is for and how to prepare it
Chufa is a small tuber, very similar to chickpeas, with a sweet taste, which has health benefits due to its nutritional composition, rich in fiber, antioxidants and minerals, such as zinc, potassium and calcium, and free from in gluten.
This food can be eaten raw or cooked, as a snackor in the preparation of various dishes, and can be added to salads and yogurts, for example.
Health benefits of chufa
Due to its composition, chufa is a food that has the following benefits:
- Contributes to the proper functioning of the intestine and helps to prevent constipation, due to its composition rich in insoluble fibers;
- Prevents premature agingdue to the presence of antioxidants;
- Contributes to cancer preventionalso due to the presence of antioxidants;
- Helps to reduce blood sugar levels, due to the high fiber content that contributes to the slow absorption of sugar in the intestine. In addition, chufa also contains an amino acid called arginine, which contributes to the body’s increased production of insulin, which helps control blood sugar levels;
- Prevents the onset of cardiovascular disease, due to the presence of monounsaturated fats that cause the reduction of bad cholesterol (LDL), and contribute to the increase of good cholesterol (HDL). In addition, the presence of arginine in chufa leads to an increase in nitric acid, which is a substance that causes vasodilation, reducing blood pressure, which is a risk factor associated with cardiovascular diseases.
Although chufa has great health benefits, it is important that its consumption is included in a balanced diet and associated with a healthy lifestyle, with the regular practice of physical exercise.
Nutritional information
The following table shows the nutritional value corresponding to 100 g of chufa:
|components
|Quantity per 100 g
|Energy
|409 kcal
|Water
|26.00 g
|proteins
|6.13 g
|lipids
|23.74 g
|carbohydrates
|42.50 g
|fibers
|17.40 g
|Calcium
|69.54 mg
|Potassium
|519.20 mg
|Magnesium
|86.88 mg
|Sodium
|37.63 mg
|Iron
|3.41 mg
|Zinc
|4.19 mg
|Phosphor
|232.22 mg
|Vitamin E
|10 mg
|Vitamin C
|6 mg
|Vitamin B3
|1.8 mg
recipes with chufa
Chufa can be consumed as a snack, or added to salads or yogurts. Here are some recipes that can be easily prepared:
1. Salad with chufa
Ingredients
- 150 g of grilled chicken;
- ½ medium apple, thinly sliced;
- 1 grated carrot;
- 1/3 cup of chufa roasted in the oven;
- ½ cup of onion;
- Lettuce leaves;
- cherry tomatoes;
- 2 tablespoons of water;
- 4 tablespoons (dessert) vinegar;
- ½ spoon (dessert) of salt;
- ¼ cup of oil.
Preparation mode
To prepare the sauce, beat the chufa, 2 tablespoons of onion, water, salt and vinegar in a blender, gradually adding a drizzle of olive oil.
In a separate container, place the lettuce leaves, the rest of the onion and ½ cup of the dressing. Stir everything and then add the cherry tomatoes cut into halves and the apple slices, basting with the rest of the sauce. You can even add pieces of chufa on top.
2. Yogurt with chufa and fruits
Ingredients
- 1 yogurt;
- 1/3 cup of chufa;
- 4 strawberries;
- 1 tablespoon of chia seeds;
- 1 banana.
Preparation mode
To prepare the yogurt, just chop the fruits and mix all the ingredients. The fruit added to the yogurt can vary depending on the person’s taste.
Always consult a doctor.
Verified by RJ985 – Brazilian natural medicine CMIO.org