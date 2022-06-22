Sauerkraut: what it is, benefits and how to make it

Sauerkraut, originally known as Sauerkraut, is a culinary preparation that is made by fermenting fresh cabbage or kale leaves.

The fermentation process occurs when bacteria and yeasts naturally present in cabbage come into contact with the sugars released by the vegetable, producing lactic acid. This causes the growth and development of probiotics, the same type of microorganisms that are found in foods like yogurt or kefir.

Because it is fermented and rich in probiotics, sauerkraut can have several health benefits, improving digestion and nutrient absorption, strengthening the immune system and promoting an overall improvement in health status.

health benefits

It is due to the fermentation process of this vegetable that the sour taste and characteristic odor of sauerkraut appears. In addition, fermentation also makes nutrients, vitamins and minerals more bioavailable when compared to the raw form.

So, the main health benefits of sauerkraut seem to be:

1. Promotes gastrointestinal health

As a fermented food, sauerkraut has probiotics, which are good bacteria that live in the gut and improve the overall health of the gut.

Thus, the consumption of this food helps to increase the absorption of important nutrients, such as vitamin B, calcium and iron. In addition, it also seems to help improve food digestion, fight stomach acidity, regulate intestinal transit and even favor the digestion of lactose, especially in people with intolerance.

For these reasons, sauerkraut may also be indicated to prevent inflammatory bowel diseases, such as Crohn’s disease or irritable bowel syndrome, for example.

2. Helps you lose weight

Sauerkraut can be used in diets to lose weight because it is low in calories, in addition to having a high fiber content, which causes a greater feeling of satiety, reducing the intake of other more caloric foods.

In addition, some studies also indicate that the consumption of probiotics, such as those contained in sauerkraut, can help reduce the absorption of fat at the intestinal level, favoring weight loss.

3. Decreases stress and anxiety

Some studies have shown that the brain and gut are linked, so eating fermented, probiotic-rich foods can maintain healthy gut flora, ensuring brain health and lowering your risk of stress and other psychological problems.

In addition, there are also studies that indicate that probiotics can help improve memory and decrease various symptoms of anxiety, depression, and even autism.

4. Strengthens the immune system

By keeping the gut healthy, the probiotics in sauerkraut also help prevent toxic substances from easily entering the body through the gut, thus preventing infections and unnecessary immune responses.

In addition, probiotics also seem to interact with the immune system, providing signals that promote the maturation of the body’s defense cells. Sauerkraut is also rich in vitamin C and iron, which are important nutrients for maintaining a healthy immune system.

5. Prevents cancer

Sauerkraut is a food rich in vitamin C, which is a powerful antioxidant that protects the body’s cells. Thus, there is greater resistance against free radical damage, which is associated with an increased risk of cancer.

Sauerkraut is also a good source of glucosinolates, which are substances that protect the body against infections and have proven anticancer action.

6. Promotes heart health

As a source of fiber and probiotics, sauerkraut helps reduce cholesterol levels, preventing its absorption in the intestines. It also has a high content of menaquinone, known as vitamin K2, which, according to studies, seems to reduce the risk of heart problems, by preventing the accumulation of calcium in the arteries.

Sauerkraut nutritional information

In the following table is the nutritional information for 100 g of sauerkraut:

Amount in 100 g of sauerkraut calories 21 lipids 0.1 g carbohydrates 3.2 g proteins 1.3 g salt 2 g dietary fiber 3 g Vitamin C 14.7 mg Calcium 30 mg Iron 1.5 mg Magnesium 13 mg Potassium 170 mg Sodium 661 mg

To obtain the benefits of sauerkraut, it is advisable to consume the product raw, with 1 spoon, or about 10 grams, of sauerkraut being added to a salad or sandwich, for example.

how to make sauerkraut

Sauerkraut is the result of a cabbage conservation method, which has been used for several years in some European countries, such as Germany. To prepare sauerkraut at home, follow the recipe:

Ingredients

1 ripe cabbage;

1 tablespoon (soup) of non-iodized sea salt, per kg of cabbage;

1 airtight glass bottle;

2 grated carrots (optional)

Preparation mode

Put the carrot in the jar. Remove some of the outer leaves, cut the cabbage into 4 pieces and then into thin strips. Place the cabbage strips in a large bowl, add the salt and mix well with your hands. Let it rest for 1 hour and, after that time, stir the cabbage again to release water.

Finally, place the cabbage inside the airtight glass jar and press down so that it is well compressed. Add the water that was released until the entire bottle is filled. Store the sauerkraut in a dry, dark place for 4 weeks without opening it. After that time, the sauerkraut is ready and can be stored in the fridge.

Side effects and contraindications

Although sauerkraut is a food with many benefits, high amounts of histamine have also been found in some types of sauerkraut preparations. If this happens, it is possible that allergic reactions may arise, especially in more sensitive people.

People who are taking MAOI-type antidepressants should not eat sauerkraut because, depending on the shelf life, sauerkraut can contain high levels of tyramine that interacts with this type of medication. Thus, the ideal is that, in these cases, always consult the doctor before ingesting the food.