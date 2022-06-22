What is the normal size of the uterus?

The normal size of the uterus during childbearing years can vary between 6.5 to 10 centimeters in height by about 6 centimeters in width and 2 to 3 centimeters in thickness, presenting a shape similar to an inverted pear, which can be evaluated through of an ultrasound.

However, the uterus is a very dynamic organ and, therefore, its size and volume can vary greatly throughout a woman’s life, especially due to the hormonal changes common to the various stages of life, such as puberty, pregnancy or menopause. for example.

However, variations in the size of the uterus can also be a sign of a health problem, especially when the change is very large or is accompanied by other symptoms. Some conditions that can change the size of the uterus include the presence of fibroids, adenomyosis, or gestational trophoblastic neoplasia.

When is it normal for the size to change?

Changes in the size of the uterus considered normal during life stages such as:

1. pregnancy

During pregnancy, the uterus increases in size to accommodate the growing baby, returning to its normal size after delivery. See how your baby grows during pregnancy.

2. Puberty

From the age of 4, when the uterus is the same size as the cervix, the size of the uterus increases in proportion to age, and when the girl enters puberty, this increase is more significant, more specifically during the period when the first menstruation occurs.

3. Menopause

After menopause, it is normal for the uterus to decrease in size, due to the decrease in hormonal stimulation, characteristic of this phase. See other changes that can occur during menopause.

Diseases that change the size of the uterus

Although rare, changes in the size of the uterus can be a sign that a woman has a health condition. Therefore, it is very important to go to the gynecologist at least once a year in order to detect possible changes. Some of the diseases that can cause changes in the size of the uterus are:

1. Uterine fibroids

Uterine fibroids, also known as fibroids, are benign tumors that form in the tissue of the uterus, and can be so large that they end up changing the size of the uterus. Uterine fibroids usually do not cause symptoms, but if they are large enough, they can cause cramping, bleeding, and difficulty getting pregnant.

2. Adenomyosis

Uterine adenomyosis is characterized by a thickening of the walls of the uterus, causing symptoms such as pain, bleeding or cramping, which become more intense during menstruation, and difficulty in getting pregnant. Learn how to identify the symptoms of adenomyosis and see how the treatment is done.

3. Gestational trophoblastic neoplasm

Gestational trophoblastic neoplasia is a type of cancer that, although rare, can arise after a molar pregnancy, which is a rare condition where, during fertilization, a genetic error occurs, which gives rise to a tangle of cells, which can give rise to to a miscarriage or a fetus with malformations.

4. Uterine malformations

The infantile uterus and the bicornuate uterus are uterine malformations that prevent the uterus from having a normal size. The infantile uterus, also known as hypoplastic uterus or hypotrophic hypogonadism, is characterized by a congenital malformation, in which the uterus does not develop completely, maintaining the same size that it had during childhood.

Bicornuate uterus is also a congenital anomaly. in which the uterus, instead of being pear-shaped, has a morphology in which there is a membrane that divides it into two parts. Learn about diagnosis and treatment.