Tai Chi Chuan: 10 benefits and how to get started

Tai Chi Chuan is a Chinese martial art practiced with movements performed slowly and in silence, providing the movement of body energy and stimulating body awareness, concentration and tranquility.

This practice stimulates both the physical and mental part. Its main benefits are:

Increase vitality, with more disposition and energy for the day-to-day; Strengthen the muscles; Improve balance; Increase concentration; Decrease muscle tension; Improve joint flexibility; Relieve stress and fight depression; Balancing emotions; Stimulate social interaction; Stimulate the nervous and immune system.

Tai Chi can be practiced by anyone, and it is recommended to wear soft shoes and comfortable clothes that do not interfere with the movements. It can also be practiced anywhere, but preferably outdoors.

This practice is also known as meditation in motion, and is widely performed both as a self-defense sport, but also for therapeutic purposes, as its exercises bring benefits such as correcting posture, balance and strength, in addition to harmonizing emotions and combat mental illnesses such as anxiety and depression.

Tai Chi Chuan is one of the simplest and easiest martial arts to do, and can be practiced by anyone and started at any age, even being very suitable for the elderly.

Benefits of Tai Chi Chuan for Seniors

Tai Chi Chuan is an ideal exercise for the elderly, as it is a low-impact martial art that has no restrictions, bringing several benefits such as preventing loss of muscle strength, increasing bone strength and improving balance and flexibility, decreasing the risk of falls and fractures. Learn what the elderly should do to prevent muscle loss.

This martial art is also a physical activity that reduces the pain caused by arthritis, arthrosis and muscle contractures. Heart health can also be improved with this practice, which, in addition, brings benefits to psychological health, improving well-being, serenity and tranquility.

Also check out other physical exercises that are great for the health of the elderly.

how to start practicing

Tai Chi Chuan is practiced with a combination of movements, which aim to promote the circulation of the body’s vital energy, called Chi Kung. These movements must be performed fluidly and in a state of mindfulness.

Thus, the practice involves a combination of breathing, martial arts movements such as punches and kicks, and concentration of the mind. It is possible to practice this martial art alone or, preferably, guided by a professional in group classes.

The skill of the movements is achieved little by little, so it is necessary to practice regularly. Generally, Tai Chi Chuan is practiced at a slow pace, so that you can do the movements accurately, and as you become more experienced, you can practice with more speed.