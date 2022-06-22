When the tampon comes out, how long does it take for the baby to be born?

It is not possible to say exactly how long after the mucous plug comes out the baby will be born. This is because, in some cases, the plug can come out up to 3 weeks before the start of labor, and therefore, losing the mucus plug does not mean that the baby will be born that same day.

However, there are cases where the tampon comes out gradually during the last weeks of pregnancy, and this can happen without the person realizing that the tampon detachment process has already started, and on rare occasions it can also happen that the exit is only at the time of labor.

In this way, it is recommended to pay attention to the signs of labor, as the time from the mucous plug to delivery is variable, since the plug can be lost and go into labor in hours, while on other occasions, it may take a few weeks. See what are the signs that labor has started.

Why does the mucus plug come out?

The release of the mucus plug happens when the amount of the hormone progesterone, which is present throughout pregnancy and prevents contractions prematurely, begins to reduce. From there, the uterus becomes soft and thinner, and the consequence of this is that the mucous plug ends up coming out, as it no longer has a way to support the walls of the muscle. Check out what the mucus plug may look like and how to know if it has come out.

What to do until labor

If the mucous plug comes out and labor has not yet started, it is recommended to practice activities that can help the baby to fit in the most suitable position for delivery, prepare the muscles and body for delivery, in addition to relieve anxiety and stress that may be present.

These activities are:

Visit the hospital or maternity hospital chosen for delivery;

mount to playlist of birthing songs;

Do exercises with the yoga ball;

Practice stretching techniques;

To walk;

To dance.

During the period that goes from the release of the mucous plug to the birth of the baby, it is important that the pregnant woman feels physical and psychological well-being, so that labor begins naturally and in the best possible way. The practice of light physical exercises, when there is no medical contraindication, is capable of releasing hormones such as endorphins, which help in this process. Learn 8 ways to relieve pain during labor.