How to make the diet easier to follow

The first step in making the diet easier to follow should be to set smaller and more realistic goals, such as losing 0.5 kg per week instead of 5 kg per week, for example. That’s because realistic goals not only guarantee healthy weight loss, but also reduce frustration and anxiety with difficult-to-achieve results.

However, the biggest secret to making the diet easier is to think that this “new way of eating” should be practicable for a long time. For this reason, the menu should never be too restrictive and should, whenever possible, respect the preferences of each person.

In addition, physical activity must be present and regular, so that weight loss can be intensified without the need to create greater restrictions on what you eat.

How to start a diet the easy way

An excellent way to start the diet easily is to remove processed foods that are very high in calories and low in nutrients from your diet. Some examples are:

Soft drinks;

Cookies;

Ice creams;

cakes.

The ideal is to exchange these products for natural foods, which in addition to almost always having fewer calories, also have more nutrients, being more beneficial for health. A good example is changing the soda for a natural fruit juice, for example, or changing the afternoon snack cookie for a fruit.

Gradually, as the diet becomes part of the routine and becomes easier, other changes can be made that help to lose even more weight, such as avoiding fatty meats, such as picanha, and using other ways of cooking, giving preference to grilled meats. and cooked.

See more tips on how to create a healthy diet to lose weight.

Sample menu for an easy diet

Below is a 1-day nutritional schedule, to serve as an example of the easy diet menu:

Breakfast Coffee + 1 slice of pineapple + 1 low-fat yogurt with 1 tablespoon of granola + 20g of 85% cocoa chocolate Morning snack 1 boiled egg + 1 apple Lunch Watercress, cucumber and tomato salad + 1 grilled fish fillet + 3 tablespoons of rice and beans Afternoon snack 300 ml of unsweetened fruit smoothie and 1 tablespoon of oatmeal + 50 g of wholegrain bread with 1 slice of cheese, 1 slice of tomato and lettuce Dinner Vegetable cream + pepper, tomato and lettuce salad + 150 grams of chicken

This is a generic menu and therefore can be adapted according to personal preferences. The most important thing is to avoid the use of industrialized products and give preference to natural foods, in addition to not exaggerating the quantities. For this reason, it is always important to consult a nutritionist to create an individualized meal plan.