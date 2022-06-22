Relactation: what it is, when to do it and how it is done

Relactation is a technique often used to feed the baby when breastfeeding is not possible, then the baby is given formula, animal milk or pasteurized human milk through a tube or using a relactation kit.

This technique is indicated in cases where mothers do not have milk or produce in little quantity, but it can also be used when the baby is premature and cannot hold the mother’s nipple well. In addition, relactation can also be done in babies who have stopped breastfeeding for a long time and in cases of adoptive mothers because the baby’s suction when breastfeeding stimulates milk production.

when to do

Relactation can be indicated in situations related to the mother or the newborn, being mainly indicated in cases where the woman does not have milk or has small amounts, not being enough to nourish the baby. In addition, relactation may be indicated right after childbirth, when the woman uses medications that make lactation difficult, when she has a smaller breast than the other, or when the newborn is adopted.

In the case of babies, some situations in which relactation is indicated are premature babies, when they cannot hold the mother’s nipple well or when they have a condition that prevents them from exerting themselves, such as Down syndrome or neurological diseases.

How is relactation done?

Relactation can be done either with a probe or with a relactation kit:

1. Relactation with tube

To do the home relactation with a tube, you must:

Buy a pediatric nasogastric tube number 4 or 5, according to the pediatrician’s indication, in pharmacies or drugstores; Put the powdered milk in the bottle, in the cup or in the syringe, according to the mother’s preference; Place one end of the probe in the chosen container and the other end of the probe close to the nipple, secured with tape, for example.

In this way, the baby, when placing his mouth on the breast, grasps the nipple and the tube simultaneously and when sucking, despite drinking powdered milk, he has the sensation of being suckling at the mother’s breast. Here’s how to choose the best artificial formula for your baby.

2. Relactation with kit

To perform the relactation with a Mamatutti or Medela kit, for example, simply place the artificial milk in the container and, if necessary, fix the probe to the mother’s breast.

Relactation material should be washed with soap and water to remove all traces of milk after each use and boiled for 15 minutes before each use to be sterilized. In addition, the nasogastric tube or tube in the kit should be changed after 2 or 3 weeks of use or when the baby has difficulty feeding.

During the relactation process, it is essential not to give the baby a bottle, so that he does not adapt to the bottle nipple and give up on the mother’s breast. In addition, when the mother observes that she is already producing milk, she should slowly restrict the relactation technique and introduce breastfeeding.