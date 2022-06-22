Stoned syndrome: what it is, symptoms and treatment

Rocking syndrome is a situation characterized by stretching of the calf muscle, which leads to the appearance of symptoms such as difficulty supporting the body’s weight on the heel or instep and strong and intense pain in the calf, being mainly noticed during performing some intense physical exercise, such as running, for example.

To relieve the severe pain of the muscle strain, immediately stop the activity and lie down placing the painful leg at rest on a pillow on the sofa or bed. It is recommended to place an ice pack on the exact location of the pain and let it act for about 20 minutes, but be careful not to burn the skin. However, if the pain does not go away after a few days, it is important to consult a doctor or physical therapist so that the most appropriate treatment is indicated.

Symptoms of stone syndrome

Symptoms of stoned syndrome usually appear during high-intensity exercise due to strained calf muscle, the main symptoms being:

Pain in the calf, strong and sudden;

Sensation of having been stoned in the calf;

Formation of a hematoma (purple mark) at the site of pain;

Difficulty supporting the weight of the body on the heel or instep;

Hardening of the affected site;

A ‘ball’ or lump may form at the site of pain and hematoma.

The pain is so severe that the person cannot continue their exercise and has to stop due to local discomfort, making it difficult to even walk. The presence of the hematoma indicates the rupture of blood vessels, being more serious than a common muscle strain.

The site most affected by stone throw syndrome is the meeting point between the medial gastrocnemius muscle, located in the calf region, more in the middle part of the leg and its tendon.

How should the treatment be?

Initially the treatment for stone syndrome can be just rest and application of ice on the site for about 20 minutes. However, when the pain is constant and does not improve over time, it is important to consult the orthopedist to confirm the strain.

Thus, the doctor may indicate, in addition to rest, the use of a knee brace and crutches to prevent the movement of the calf muscles and the use of anti-inflammatory and muscle relaxants, in addition to being normally recommended to carry out some physiotherapy sessions, to relieve pain and improve muscle function. Physiotherapy treatment can be done with some measures such as:

Cryotherapy using cold water, ice packs or cryoflow up to 48 hours after the injury;

Use of thermotherapy with hot water bags or infrared;

Devices such as ultrasound, TENS and laser;

Passive and then active stretching exercises;

Muscle strengthening and proprioception exercises.

Muscle repair usually begins within 10 days of injury, but by decreasing inflammation, this repair can begin sooner. Stretching should initially be performed gently and massage therapy can help to undo the fibrosis, reducing the ‘lump’ and pain. Muscle strengthening exercises and proprioception are indicated for the last phase of recovery and must be performed to ensure that the muscle is intact, strong and able to return to physical activity.

recovery time

Recovery time for stone syndrome ranges from 2 weeks to 1 year, depending on the severity of the strain:

Grade 1- Mild muscle strain: 2 weeks

Grade 2 – Moderate muscle strain: 8 to 10 weeks;

Grade 3 – Muscle rupture: 6 months to 1 year.

The ultrasound or magnetic resonance examination may show the degree of strain that the person has suffered.

how to prevent

To prevent this type of muscle strain from happening again, which is relatively common, it is necessary to investigate what caused the first injury. Some common causes are over-training and short break time, muscle compensation, lack of flexibility and the type of stepping, which can be identified and treated with physical therapy.

After the first stretch, the muscle fibers of the site will be differentiated due to the appearance of a fibrous tissue, important for healing, but which can hinder the complete stretching of these muscle fibers, compromising flexibility, favoring new injuries. Fibrosis can also be resolved with physical therapy sessions.