Muscle bruise: what it is, symptoms and how to treat

Muscle contusion is usually caused by direct trauma that causes pain, swelling and stiffness in the region, with the thigh being the most affected site. This type of injury is very common in athletes, especially soccer players, but it can happen to anyone who practices physical activity. Muscle injuries can be classified as mild, moderate or severe depending on the severity of the blow and the time required for recovery.

Treatment for muscle bruises includes the use of ice on the site, anti-inflammatory ointments, stretching, rest and gradually resuming physical activity. In some cases, physiotherapy is indicated to accelerate recovery, through its own equipment such as ultrasound, for example.

Muscle bruise symptoms

Muscle contusion can be perceived through signs that can be felt soon after local trauma, the main ones being:

Pain at the site;

Swelling;

Rigidity;

Difficulty moving the affected limb;

Decreased strength and joint mobility;

Hematoma, in some cases.

Contusions usually happen in athletes, are more frequent in contact sports and most often happen on the thigh and calf. Although the signs and symptoms of the bruise may last for a few days, there is a greater risk of complications if there is direct trauma to the region again.

how is the treatment

What you can do to treat a mild or moderate muscle injury at home is right after the injury, apply a compress of crushed ice, taking care to wrap the compress with a thin cloth, such as a diaper, for example, so as not to burn the skin. The compress can be kept on the painful area for up to 15 minutes and there is no need to keep it longer as there are no known major benefits. You can put the ice pack 2 times a day, until the swelling disappears. Know when to use a hot or cold compress.

To complement this home treatment, you can apply an ointment such as Gelol or Calminex, for example, before bed, making a local massage, until the product is completely absorbed by the skin. It is also recommended to gently stretch the injured muscle for 30 seconds to 1 minute at a time.

For about 2 weeks the practice of sports is not recommended so that the muscle can recover more quickly. However, stretching exercises can be performed and it is also possible to strengthen other muscles in the body, sparing only the affected limb. If even after following these precautions, the bruise does not improve, it may be necessary to do some physical therapy sessions to rehabilitate the muscle and improve its function.