5 treatment options for hamstring strain

Treatment of muscle strain can be performed at home with simple measures such as rest, use of ice and use of a compressive bandage. However, in the most severe cases it may be necessary to use medication and undergo physical therapy for a few weeks.

Muscle strain is when the muscle stretches too much, during a physical activity, and that’s why it can happen in the gym, in a race or football, for example. This injury causes pain and limitation of movement, and can be classified into 3 different degrees, according to its severity. Learn more about muscle stretching.

1. Home treatment

Home treatment consists of resting the affected region, so it is important to avoid demanding too much from the muscles and joints and, therefore, it is not recommended to go to the gym and perform training, until there is an improvement in the condition, however, absolute rest is not necessary. , and one can maintain routine activities, work, and school.

In addition, in the first 48 hours of muscle strain, or until swelling is verified, crushed ice or a frozen gel pack can be placed over the injury for 15-20 minutes, 3-4 times a day. . After 48 hours or when the swelling has disappeared, if there has been no improvement, a warm compress can be placed on the site, leaving it to act for about 20 minutes.

If the area is still swollen after the first 48 hours, as an alternative to a hot compress, an elastic bandage can be placed on the area, which helps to reduce the swelling.

2. Drainage

Drainage can be interesting when the area is swollen or when the area is purple. Thus, one option is lymphatic drainage, which can be done at home by sliding a fine-toothed comb over the lesion. If the pain and swelling is closer to the groin, the comb should be slid in that direction, while if it is closer to the knee, the comb should be slid towards the knee.

Another option is postural drainage, which consists of raising the leg, which helps to deflate. In addition, you can also do a massage on the spot with creams or ointments containing camphor and menthol, for example, which help relieve symptoms and fight swelling.

3. Use of medication

The use of medication is indicated by the orthopedist when the symptoms of the thigh muscle strain are persistent or when it is verified that there has been a muscle rupture. In these cases, the doctor may indicate the use of non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs or corticosteroid infiltration in some cases.

4. Exercises

Performing some exercises can help recovery, and it may be indicated to contract the muscle and then relax about 10 to 20 times, always slowly and without causing pain. In addition, it is recommended to stretch the muscle slightly, stretching the affected muscle a little, without causing pain, for a few seconds, being able to perform this stretching several times throughout the day. Check out some examples of leg stretches

5. Physiotherapy

Physiotherapy is indicated in the most serious situations when there is a rupture of the muscle, being performed in the sessions some exercises that help in the recovery of the muscle. During physiotherapy sessions, other techniques such as electrotherapy, ultrasound, which can be done with gel or medication, laser or TENS, for example, can also be performed.

The physical therapist must personally indicate the treatment protocol that will be carried out during the treatment after the investigation, because this is just an example of what can be done, which can be changed, as needed.

