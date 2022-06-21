Genistein: what it is, what it is for and food sources

Genistein is part of a group of compounds called isoflavones, which are present in soy and some other foods such as beans, chickpeas and peas.

Genistein is a powerful antioxidant and therefore has several health benefits, from inhibiting the growth of cancer cells to preventing and helping to treat some degenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s.

Although genistein can be consumed through the food source, it can also be ingested in supplement form, which can be found at supplement and health food stores.

Regular consumption of good amounts of genistein has the following health benefits:

1. Protect against cancer

Genistein has been shown to have a protective effect mainly against breast, colon and prostate cancers. In women who still menstruate, it works by regulating excess estrogen, which can end up causing cell changes and cancer.

2. Reduce menopausal symptoms

In menopausal women, genistein acts as an estrogen-like compound, which alleviates menopausal symptoms, especially excessive heat, and reduces the risk of cardiovascular disease and osteoporosis, which are frequent consequences of post-menopause.

3. Lower cholesterol

Genistein is a potent antioxidant that works by reducing the levels of LDL cholesterol in the blood, which is the bad cholesterol, by increasing the levels of HDL, which is the good cholesterol. This effect protects blood vessels against the onset of atherosclerosis, which are fatty plaques that clog blood vessels and cause problems such as heart attack and stroke.

4. Strengthen the immune system

Genistein and other isoflavones are powerful antioxidants, and so they work by strengthening the immune system and bringing benefits such as preventing cellular changes that lead to cancer, reducing the loss of proteins in the body and regulating the life cycle of cells.

These effects, in addition to preventing diseases, also help to prevent premature aging and the increase of expression marks on the skin.

5. Diabetes prevention

Genistein works by stimulating the production of insulin, a hormone responsible for stimulating the reduction of blood glucose, which reduces blood sugar. This effect occurs both with the supplementation of the soy protein itself and with the use of tablets with its flavonoids, which must be taken according to medical advice.

Recommended amount of genistein

There is no specific amount recommendation for genistein. However, there is a daily recommendation for the intake of soy isoflavones, which include genistein, and it varies between 30 to 50 mg per day.

In any case, it is always important to have the guidance of a doctor when using any type of supplement.

Food sources of genistein

The main sources of genistein are soy beans and their derivatives, such as milk, tofu, miso, tempeh and soy flour, also known as kinako.

The following table shows the amount of isoflavones and genistein in 100 g of soy and its derivatives:

Food isoflavones genistein soy beans 110 mg 54 mg defatted flour

of soy 191 mg 57 mg Wholemeal flour 200 mg 57 mg Textured Protein

of soy 95 mg 53 mg Soy protein isolate 124 mg 62 mg

However, these concentrations vary according to the variety of the product, the conditions of soybean cultivation and its processing in the industry. See all the benefits of soy.