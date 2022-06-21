Childhood diabetes: what it is, symptoms, causes and what to do

Childhood diabetes, or childhood DM, is a condition characterized by a high concentration of glucose circulating in the blood, which results in increased thirst and the urge to urinate, in addition to increased hunger, for example.

Type 1 diabetes is the most common in children and happens due to the destruction of the cells in the pancreas responsible for producing insulin, which is the hormone responsible for transporting sugar into the cells and preventing it from accumulating in the blood. This type of childhood diabetes has no cure, only control, which is mainly done with the use of insulin, according to the pediatrician’s guidance.

Although type 1 diabetes is more common, children who have unhealthy lifestyle habits can develop type 2 diabetes, which can be reversed at an early stage through the adoption of healthy habits such as a balanced diet and physical activity. .

main symptoms

The main symptoms indicative of childhood diabetes are:

Increased hunger;

Constant feeling of thirst;

Dry mouth;

Increased urge to urinate, even at night;

Blurry vision;

Excessive tiredness;

Somnolence;

Unwillingness to play;

Nausea and vomiting;

Weight loss;

Recurrent infections;

Irritability and mood swings;

Difficulty understanding and learning.

When the child presents some of these symptoms, it is recommended that the parents consult the pediatrician so that the diagnosis is made and the treatment can be started, if necessary. Here’s how more on identifying the early signs of diabetes in children.

How to confirm the diagnosis

The diagnosis of childhood diabetes is made through a fasting blood test to check circulating blood glucose levels. The normal value of fasting blood glucose is up to 99 mg/dL, so higher values ​​may be indicative of diabetes, and the doctor should request other tests to confirm diabetes. Know the tests that confirm diabetes.

What causes childhood diabetes

The most common type of diabetes in childhood is type 1 diabetes, which has a genetic cause, that is, the child is already born with this condition. In this type of diabetes, the body’s own cells destroy the cells in the pancreas responsible for producing insulin, which causes glucose to remain in high concentrations in the blood. Despite having a genetic cause, diet and lack of physical activity can also increase the amount of glucose in the blood even more and thus worsen symptoms.

In the case of type 2 diabetes in children, the main cause is an unbalanced diet rich in sweets, pasta, fried foods and soft drinks, in addition to the lack of physical activity.

What to do

In the case of confirmation of childhood diabetes, it is important that parents encourage healthier habits in children, such as physical activity and healthier and more balanced diets. It is important that the child is referred to a nutritionist, who will carry out a complete evaluation and will indicate a more suitable diet for the child according to age and weight, type of diabetes and treatment being done.

Food for childhood diabetes should be divided into 6 meals a day and should be balanced in proteins, carbohydrates and fats, avoiding foods rich in sugar. A strategy to make the child eat right and follow the diet is for the family to also follow the same type of diet, as this reduces the child’s desire to eat other things and facilitates the treatment and control of blood glucose levels.

In the case of type 1 childhood diabetes, it is recommended, in addition to healthy eating and exercise, the use of insulin injections daily, which must be done according to the pediatrician’s guidance. It is also important to monitor the child’s blood glucose levels before and after the meal, because if there is any change, it is necessary to go to the pediatrician to avoid complications.