Blackberry capsules – discover their benefits

Blackberry capsules are a food supplement rich in nutrients such as vitamins A, C and K and minerals such as calcium and magnesium, which can be used to treat the symptoms of menopause and osteoporosis, for example, due to its antioxidant and hair-regulating properties. hormones.

In addition, both miura blackberry and white blackberry capsules can be used to help you lose weight, lower blood sugar, regulate blood pressure or fight bad cholesterol.

Blackberry capsules are made from blackberry essence and are a good alternative to the raw fruit that is expensive and hard to find. This type of capsules can be purchased at health food stores, compounding pharmacies and conventional pharmacies in the form of capsules containing up to 500 mg of blackberry powder.

What are worth for

Blackberry capsules are indicated to help manage symptoms of diabetes, high blood pressure, menopause, premenstrual syndrome or osteoporosis.

It is important to follow up with the general practitioner because blackberry capsules are a food supplement and do not replace conventional treatment.

Benefits of blackberry capsules

The benefits of blackberry capsules vary depending on the type of fruit they are made from. So, the main benefits are:

miura blackberry capsules

The miura blackberry is rich in vitamin A, C and the B complex, in addition to being rich in calcium and potassium, therefore having several benefits, the main ones being:

Increases the release of insulin in the body;

Improves the functioning of the kidneys and liver;

Regulates hormone levels;

Improves the quality of sleep;

Decreases the amount of bad cholesterol;

Prevents osteoporosis;

Regulates intestinal functioning.

Due to its benefits, miura mulberry capsules are indicated to complete the treatment of diabetes, high cholesterol, liver problems, baldness, constipation, PMS, menopausal symptoms and osteoporosis.

In addition, due to the presence of ellagic acid in its composition, the miura mulberry has antioxidant and depurative properties, helping to eliminate toxins from the body.

white mulberry capsules

White mulberry also has several health benefits, being able to regulate blood pressure, lower blood sugar, facilitate hormone replacement and help in the slimming process. In addition, white mulberry improves the functioning of the kidneys and liver.

White mulberry capsules are indicated to improve the treatment of liver and kidney problems, high blood pressure, diabetes, obesity and menopausal symptoms.

How to use blackberry capsules

The way to use blackberry capsules varies according to the type of capsule, and the general guidelines are:

Miura Blackberry Capsules: Take 2 capsules 3 times a day, 15 minutes before meals, or as recommended by a healthcare practitioner;

White Blackberry Capsules: Take 1 capsule 3 times a day, 15 minutes before meals, or as recommended by a healthcare practitioner.

Although blackberry capsules have several benefits and help relieve menopausal symptoms, it is important that a nutritionist or general practitioner is consulted before starting to use the capsules, so that the use of blackberry can be adapted to your objective. .

Possible side effects

The side effects of blackberry capsules are gas, abdominal pain and diarrhea.

who shouldn’t use

It is important that the consumption of blackberry capsules is guided by a nutritionist and is not recommended for pregnant women, women who are breastfeeding and children up to 3 years old.