7 Types of Poop (and What They Say About Your Health)

The shape of the poop and the frequency of trips to the bathroom reflect intestinal health and are used as a way to diagnose problems such as irritable bowel syndrome, poor diet or fecal incontinence, as well as being useful to follow the recovery of intestinal surgeries.

In normal situations, the stool should have a soft consistency, but it should be able to maintain its shape, which should be slightly elongated, similar to a sausage. The ideal is that the consistency and shape do not cause pain or difficulty in evacuating. However, small variations are relatively frequent and can happen without indicating a problem, as it can vary according to the food ingested.

Understand better how the shape of poop reflects health:

To help in the evaluation of stool shape and consistency, the Bristol Scale for Stool Consistency was created, which shows through images and descriptions 7 possible stool shapes, saying which are normal and what are the likely problems linked to each one:

1. Small hard balls

Type 1 stools are characterized by small, hard balls that are separated like poops, and are usually hard to come out. In general, this shape is linked to an acute change in the intestinal flora, such as shortly after taking antibiotics or a low-fiber diet. Learn how to eat a fiber-rich diet to regulate your bowels.

This is because in the absence of bacteria and fiber in the intestine, there is nothing to help retain water, making the pieces of stool hard and difficult to pass, and bleeding from the anus can occur. In this case, flatulence is not common, as there are no bacteria or fibers for fermentation in the intestine and gas production.

To correct the problem, you should increase the consumption of fiber, through whole foods, fruits and vegetables, in addition to consuming 1 cup of natural yogurt a day, which is rich in good bacteria for the intestine. In addition, the doctor may prescribe probiotics in pill or powder form. See more about what probiotics are and what they are for.

2. Lumply sausage

Type 2 is represented by stools compacted into a single mass, but with a lumpy or lumpy appearance. This is the most painful type, as it is rigid and can extend beyond the opening of the anal canal. During a bowel movement, it takes a lot of effort to pass stool, and bleeding, fissures, hemorrhoids, or diverticulosis are common. Learn the main symptoms of diverticulosis and how to treat it.

The most common causes of this type of stool are hemorrhoids, anal fissures, retention or delay of defecation and a history of chronic constipation, and these cases can lead to the onset of irritable bowel syndrome due to the continuous pressure of large stools on the intestinal walls. . To treat it, you have to go to the doctor and do tests, but probiotics and medicines that stimulate intestinal transit are also used, in addition to a balanced diet.

3. Sausage with cracks

This type is very similar to type 2, but the time for stools to be stopped and accumulated in the intestine is shorter, which makes the size of the stools smaller and the frequency of bowel movements more regular, but it still requires some effort. to evacuate.

The causes and consequences are the same as for type 2, especially the presence of irritable bowel syndrome and the appearance of hemorrhoids.

4. Smooth and soft sausage

Type 4 stools are elongated, smooth, and soft, resembling the shape of a sausage or snake. It is a normal format for those who defecate once a day. They are usually 1 to 2 cm in diameter, and evacuation is effortless.

5. Soft pieces

Type 5 is characterized by stools separated into soft pieces and with well-defined edges, being easy to leave. It is typical of those who have a bowel movement 2 to 3 times a day, which usually happens after large meals.

6. Pasty and fluffy dough

The type is formed by a pasty and fluffy mass, with irregular edges. In this case, it is usually difficult to control the urge to have a bowel movement, and it also tends to cause a lot of mess when using toilet paper as a first option instead of showering in the bathroom.

Type 6 can be linked to causes such as a mildly overactive colon, excess potassium in the diet or sudden dehydration, or stress-related high blood pressure. In addition, it can be linked to frequent use of homemade spices, excessive use of energy drinks or laxatives.

7. Diarrhea

Type 7 is characterized by diarrhea, that is, bowel movements that are completely liquid and without solid pieces, which are usually accompanied by dehydration and abdominal pain.

It can be caused by several types of diseases, such as viruses, intestinal infection and lactose intolerance, and it is also very common in children who do not yet have a well-formed intestinal flora and in the elderly. See the top 6 causes of stomach ache.

In general, stools of shapes 3, 4, and 5 are considered normal, especially when the bowel maintains a good stool frequency. Also see what stool color can say about your health.