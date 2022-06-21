Poor menstruation: 7 main causes (and what to do)

The decrease in menstrual flow, also scientifically known as hypomenorrhea, can happen either by decreasing the volume of menstruation, or by reducing the duration of menstruation and is usually not a cause for concern, appearing, in most cases, temporarily, especially during periods of high stress or intense physical exercise, for example.

However, when this condition persists for a long time, it can also indicate that there is a problem that is altering hormone production, such as a polycystic ovary, but it can also be one of the first signs of pregnancy. Thus, whenever any change in menstruation causes any kind of doubt, it is very important to consult a gynecologist to try to identify if there is a problem that needs to be treated.

See the 10 most common menstrual changes and what they mean.

The most common causes of reduced menstrual flow include:

1. Excessive Stress

During periods of high stress, such as having to present an important job or losing a family member, for example, the body produces a lot of cortisol and adrenaline. When this happens, excess cortisol causes the brain to stop producing the hormones estrogen and progesterone, which are needed to stimulate the menstrual cycle, causing a decrease in menstrual flow.

However, after this period of stress improves, the menstrual cycle should become more regular, returning to the characteristics it had before.

What to do: it is advisable to seek to participate in activities that help to relieve stress, such as regular physical exercise or having a hobby, for example, in addition to consuming calming teas such as chamomile, lemon balm or valerian. In addition, you should also avoid worrying about the decrease in menstruation, as it will accumulate with day-to-day stress and continue to cause changes. See more natural ways to fight stress.

2. Natural aging

Throughout life it is common for the amount of menstruation to undergo some changes. For example, between the ages of 20 and 30 there is a greater tendency to have less menstruation and even to present several times spotting. After that age, menstruation usually becomes more regular and can also come with a little more amount.

However, with the onset of menopause, some women may experience a decrease in menstrual flow again until the cycle stops due to the decrease in the amount of estrogen in the body.

What to do: This is a normal change and should therefore not be a cause for concern. However, if in doubt, consult a gynecologist.

3. Weight changes

Sudden changes in weight, whether losing or gaining, can affect the menstrual cycle, altering not only its regularity, but also the amount of flow. In addition, women with very low weight may have less menstruation, as there may be several factors that affect the menstrual cycle, such as inadequate diet, very intense physical exercise or higher levels of stress, for example.

What to do: you should avoid going on extreme diets, so that sudden changes in body weight do not occur, allowing the body to adapt over time. Thus, the ideal is to always maintain a healthy and balanced diet, avoiding more radical diets. See an example of what the diet should look like.

4. Do intense physical exercise

Women who do a lot of physical exercise often also experience a reduction in the amount of menstruation and this is usually related to a combination of factors that include increased stress, low body fat and decreased amount of available energy.

What to do: ideally, the amount of exercise should be dosed to avoid having an impact on the health and menstrual cycle of the woman, however, athletes may have greater difficulty, and should talk to the gynecologist if the decrease in flow is causing any type of discomfort.

5. pregnancy

During pregnancy, menstruation does not occur, as the baby is developing in the uterus. However, some women may have spotting or loss of a small amount of blood in the first few weeks, which can be mistaken for a short period. Understand better why bleeding can occur during pregnancy.

What to do: if you suspect that you are pregnant, you should take a drug test or consult a gynecologist for a blood test to confirm this suspicion.

6. Polycystic ovaries

Another relatively common condition that can cause decreased menstrual flow is the presence of cysts in the ovaries. In these cases, there is an imbalance in hormone levels that can prevent a woman from ovulating, directly affecting the amount of menstrual flow. In these cases, other symptoms such as hair loss, acne or ease to gain weight may even appear.

What to do: The best way to confirm and treat a polycystic ovary situation is by consulting a gynecologist for tests such as an abdominal ultrasound and blood test. Here’s what to eat to relieve symptoms:

7. Hyperthyroidism

Although it’s a little more rare, a decrease in the amount of menstruation can also be a sign of hyperthyroidism. This is because in this condition the body produces a greater amount of thyroid hormones, which are responsible for increased metabolism. When this happens, the body uses up more energy than normal and can cause a constant feeling of anxiety and even weight loss, which ends up affecting a woman’s menstrual cycle.

What to do: Hyperthyroidism can be confirmed through a blood test ordered by a general practitioner or endocrinologist, as well as ultrasound. Usually, treatment is indicated by the doctor and includes the use of medication to restore normal levels of thyroid hormones. See more about hyperthyroidism and its treatment.

When low menstruation can be an alarm signal

Usually the decrease in the amount of menstruation is not a sign of any health problem, however, there are situations that should be evaluated by a doctor. Some include:

Not having a period for more than 3 cycles;

Having recurrent bleeding between periods;

Feeling very intense pain during menstruation.

Women who have always had little menstrual flow should not be concerned, as the pattern of menstruation varies greatly from one woman to another, including the amount of flow.