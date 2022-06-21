Main types of headache: symptoms, causes and treatment

There are different types of headache that can occur for different causes and in different regions of the head. Some types of headache can also be accompanied by other symptoms, depending on the underlying cause.

Treatment depends on the type of headache and usually consists of the administration of analgesic and anti-inflammatory drugs or medications that resolve the cause of the headache, such as sinusitis, for example.

1. Tension headache

This is a type of headache caused by stiffness in the muscles of the neck, back, or scalp, which can be caused by poor posture, stress, anxiety, or poor sleeping position.

The most common symptoms of tension headache are mild to moderate pain, in the form of pressure, as if you have a helmet on your head, which affects both sides of the back of the neck or forehead and excessive sensitivity in the shoulders, neck and scalp and to light and to noise. Tension headaches do not cause nausea or worsen with physical activity. Learn more about tension headache.

how to treat

To relieve tension headache, you should try to relax by doing a scalp massage, taking a hot bath or doing some activity, for example. If this does not work, you may need to take pain relievers such as acetaminophen, ibuprofen or aspirin, for example.

2. Migraine

Migraine is characterized by an intense, throbbing headache, which can be accompanied by nausea, vomiting, dizziness and sensitivity to sunlight.

This type of headache can be moderate to severe in intensity and can last from a few minutes to hours, and in some cases can last for 72 hours. It usually affects more on one side of the head and the symptoms can be disabling or worsen, which can impair vision and cause sensitivity to certain smells and difficulty concentrating. Learn how to recognize migraine symptoms.

how to treat

The drugs most commonly used to treat migraines are painkillers and anti-inflammatory drugs, such as acetaminophen, ibuprofen, or aspirin, which help relieve pain in some people, and drugs that constrict blood vessels and block pain, such as triptans, such as Zomig, Naramig or Sumax, for example.

For people who feel sick and have vomiting, they can take antiemetics such as metoclopramide, for example. See other remedies that are used in migraine and that can even help prevent it.

3. Headache associated with sinusitis

Sinusitis is characterized by inflammation of the sinuses, which most often causes headache or pain in the face, which worsens when the head is lowered or the person lies down.

In addition to the headache caused by sinusitis, other symptoms can manifest, such as pain around the nose and around the eyes, nasal discharge and congestion, cough, fever and bad breath.

how to treat

To treat sinusitis and relieve headache, antihistamine drugs such as loratadine or cetirizine, for example, decongestants such as phenylephrine and analgesics such as paracetamol, for example, can be used.

If an infection develops, antibiotics may be needed. Learn more about how sinusitis is treated.

4. Cluster headache

Cluster headache is a rare disease characterized by a very strong and stabbing headache, stronger than migraine, which affects only one side of the face and the eye, and most often appears during sleep, interrupting it most of the time. The pain can be very intense and recur several times throughout the day.

Other symptoms that can arise during an attack are a runny nose, swelling of the eyelid, and redness and tearing of the eye on the same side as the pain. See more about this disease.

how to treat

Generally, the disease has no cure and treatments are not very effective, nor do they solve the crises, they only attenuate them or shorten their duration. The most used drugs are non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs and strong painkillers, such as opioids and 100% oxygen mask in times of crisis.

In addition to these types of headache, it can also arise from causes such as hormonal changes, high blood pressure, or head injuries.