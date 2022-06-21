Stop taking birth control: 6 changes that happen in the body

When you decide to stop using contraceptives, there may be some changes in the body, such as weight loss or gain, delay in menstruation, worsening cramps and PMS symptoms. The risk of pregnancy returns as soon as the ovaries return to their normal function.

The contraceptive can be stopped at any time, but preferably when the pack is finished, to have better control of the cycle. These effects start to be felt about 2 weeks after the drug is stopped, when the body realizes the lack of artificial hormones and begins to produce them naturally, but this can vary according to each woman and the type of contraceptive used. .

Thus, the main effects of discontinuing contraceptives are:

1. Weight change

It is known that the substances in this medication can cause fluid retention, with varying intensity according to each type, so it is common to lose weight a little after stopping. On the other hand, as stopping the contraceptive can cause greater fluctuations in the woman’s mood, weight gain also occurs due to greater appetite, unwillingness to exercise and greater desire for sweets.

What to do: The ideal is to bet on a healthy diet, rich in calcium, vitamin B6 and magnesium, such as vegetables, fruits, vegetables, fish and whole grains, which help the body balance hormone levels and eliminate toxins. These toxins worsen fluid retention and moodiness. Physical activity is essential to improve circulation, burn fat and regulate appetite.

2. Dysregulation of menstruation

When stopping the use of contraceptive, the ovaries need to produce their hormones again, and, in addition, they take time, they are not as punctual and constant as they used to be with the use of medication.

What to do: These changes of a few days are usually normal, but if they are very intense, to the point of going 2 months without menstruating, or menstruating 3 times a month, you should consult the gynecologist for evaluations of hormone levels and functioning. of the ovaries. A tip is to always write down the dates of menstruation and how long it lasted, to know how the rhythm of your cycle works.

3. Worsening of menstrual cramps

When we menstruate naturally, without the effects of the medicine, the tissue of the uterus becomes thicker, which is in preparation for a possible pregnancy, causing worsening cramps and blood flow during menstruation.

What to do: Taking anti-inflammatories such as ibuprofen or mefenamic acid to relieve the symptoms of cramping, in addition to putting a warm water compress on your belly or lower back, can relieve cramping. Check out some tips to reduce menstrual cramps.

4. PMS and mood swings

As the female hormones, progesterone and estrogen, produced naturally in the ovaries, have a more intense and abrupt variation throughout the month, in relation to when taking the contraceptive, it is more common to have a worsening of PMS, with irritability, sadness, impulsivity, changes sleep and headache.

What to do: To relieve the symptoms of PMS, you should bet on calming foods, such as passion fruit juice, chamomile tea, 1 piece of semi-sweet chocolate, in addition to relaxation, meditation and stretching exercises. Check out more tips on how to fight the main symptoms of PMS.

5. Skin changes

Most pills decrease the production of testosterone, leaving the skin cleaner, drier and without clogging the pores, so when we stop using the contraceptive, it is very common for the skin to have more oil and pimples. Some types of contraceptive, however, may have different compositions, so the effect may be the opposite.

What to do: To combat oily skin, you can use some astringent lotions or soaps, bought at the pharmacy, and use 1 or 2 times a day. But when the formation of pimples is more intense, it is necessary to go to the dermatologist for guidance on the use of more specific creams, such as benzoyl peroxide or adapalene.

6. Increased hair and libido

As many contraceptives limit the production of hormones, including testosterone, it is common that, when we stop using them, their production returns to natural and there may be more unwanted hair, a slightly deeper voice, in addition to an increase in the desire for contact. sexual.

What to do: As these hormones are natural to the body, we must accept them and better understand how our body works naturally, in addition to talking with the partner about these changes. Unwanted hairs can take a little more work, but they can be resolved with waxing or whitening techniques. Drinking peppermint and calendula teas are great tips for the natural treatment of excess hair.

7. Greater amount of intimate secretions

It is common for women to feel that there is greater humidity in the intimate region, both in daily life and in intimate contact, which is part of the greater natural production of estrogen by the body.

What to do: This type of discharge is perfectly natural, and indicates that the ovaries are working well. It is important to have a change of underwear with each bath, to maintain hygiene and prevent the proliferation of microorganisms in the region.

How long does it take to get pregnant

The time for a woman’s body to adapt to the absence of contraceptive hormones can vary, usually between a few days to 1 year, especially if this medication has been used for many years. Injectable contraceptives, because they contain higher levels of hormones, can cause a longer delay for the ovaries and uterus to allow a pregnancy, however, everything will depend on the ability of each organism to eliminate the artificial substances from the body and return to producing its own.

There are foods that can help the body produce its own hormones and nutrients, and eliminate the artificial effects of the contraceptive, especially those rich in zinc, vitamins B6, A, C, E and omega-3, such as eggs, fish, broccoli, oats , quinoa, wheat, sunflower seed and avocado. Learn more about increasing fertility with food.