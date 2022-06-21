Sever’s disease: what it is, symptoms and treatment

Sever’s disease is a condition that is characterized by an injury to the cartilage between the two parts of the heel, causing pain and difficulty walking. This division of the heel bone is present in children between the ages of 8 and 16, especially those who do exercises such as gymnastics or dancers who do a lot of jumping with repetitive landing.

Although the pain is also in the heel, it is more common in the back of the foot than in the lower part.

Foot X-ray showing Sever’s disease

main symptoms

The most frequent complaint is pain along the edge of the heel, which causes children to put more weight on the side of the foot. In addition, swelling and a slight rise in temperature may also occur.

To identify Sever’s disease, you should go to the orthopedist, who will be able to perform a physical exam, x-ray and ultrasound.

How is the treatment done?

Treatment for Sever’s disease, which often occurs in teenagers who play sports, is done only to decrease inflammation and relieve pain and discomfort.

Thus, the pediatrician may recommend some precautions such as:

Rest and decrease the frequency of high-impact sports activities;

Put ice packs or ice on the heel for 10 to 15 minutes, 3 times a day or after physical activity;

Use special insoles that support the heel;

Do frequent stretches of the foot, pulling the toes up, for example;

Avoid walking barefoot, even at home.

In addition, when the pain does not improve with this care alone, the doctor may prescribe the use of anti-inflammatory drugs, such as ibuprofen, for a week, to obtain a more effective result.

In almost all cases, it is still advisable to have physiotherapy sessions to speed up recovery and allow you to return to physical activities sooner.

Physiotherapy treatment should be adapted to each child and their level of pain, using exercises that strengthen the flexibility and strength of the legs and feet, in order to maintain the muscles developed for daily activities and for the return to sports activities.

In addition, in physiotherapy it is also possible to learn positioning techniques to walk and do daily activities without putting excessive pressure on the heel, reducing pain. Massages can also be used, as they improve blood circulation to the site, preventing congestion and reducing inflammation that causes pain and discomfort.

signs of improvement

Signs of improvement usually appear after the first week of treatment and include a reduction in pain and local swelling, allowing you to carry out almost all activities. However, it is important to avoid high-impact activities. as they can hamper recovery.

The complete disappearance of symptoms can take between a few weeks to a few months and usually depends on the degree and speed of the child’s growth.

signs of worsening

The first signs of Sever’s disease appear with the onset of adolescence and can get worse throughout growth if treatment is not carried out, preventing simple activities such as walking or moving the foot, for example.