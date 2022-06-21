Trok N ointment: what is it for and how to use it

Trok N is a cream or ointment medication, indicated for the treatment of skin diseases, and contains ketoconazole, betamethasone dipropionate and neomycin sulfate as its principles.

This cream has antifungal, anti-inflammatory and antibiotic action, being used in situations such as skin infections caused by fungi or bacteria, which are accompanied by inflammation, such as ringworm or intertrigo, for example.

Trok N is manufactured by the Eurofarma laboratory, it can be purchased in the main pharmacies, in the form of cream or ointment tubes with 10 or 30 g-

what is it for

Trok N is used to treat skin infections accompanied by inflammation. It contains in its composition the combination of ketoconazole, betamethasone dipropionate and neomycin sulfate, which have antifungal, anti-inflammatory and antibiotic effects, respectively. Some of the indications are:

Contact dermatitis which is an inflammation of the skin caused by contact with substances that cause allergies;

which is an inflammation of the skin caused by contact with substances that cause allergies; atopic dermatitis , which is a chronic skin allergy that causes inflammation with lesions and itching. Know what it is and how to identify atopic dermatitis;

, which is a chronic skin allergy that causes inflammation with lesions and itching. Know what it is and how to identify atopic dermatitis; Seborrheic dermatitis which causes a characteristic dermatitis with increased production of sebum by the sebaceous glands, associated with fungus;

which causes a characteristic dermatitis with increased production of sebum by the sebaceous glands, associated with fungus; intertrigo , which is the irritation of the skin caused by its friction in areas of humidity and heat, with risk of local infection. Learn more about what it is and how to treat intertrigo;

, which is the irritation of the skin caused by its friction in areas of humidity and heat, with risk of local infection. Learn more about what it is and how to treat intertrigo; dehydrosis which is characterized by the appearance of fluid-filled lesions on the hands or feet that cause very intense itching;

which is characterized by the appearance of fluid-filled lesions on the hands or feet that cause very intense itching; neurodermatitis, an allergic reaction that causes intense itching and thickening of the skin. Understand better what causes and how to treat neurodermatitis.

It is recommended that the skin assessment and drug indication be carried out by the general practitioner or dermatologist, and self-medication should be avoided.

How to use

Trok N cream or ointment should be applied in a thin layer to the affected area of ​​skin, 1 to 2 times a day, as directed by your doctor. Avoid using the drug for a period longer than 2 weeks.

Possible side effects

Some of the side effects associated with the use of Trok N are skin irritation, itching, burning, folliculitis, hypertrichosis, the appearance of acne, hypopigmentation, contact dermatitis, dryness, lump formation, swelling, reddish or purplish lesions, the appearance of stretch marks and miliaria and sensitivity to light.

who should not use

This drug is contraindicated for people with hypersensitivity to drugs or components of the formula.