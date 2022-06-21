Diad morning after pill: how to take it and side effects

Diad is a morning-after pill used in an emergency to prevent pregnancy, after intimate contact without a condom, or when there is a suspicion of failure of the contraceptive method routinely used. It is important to note that this remedy is not abortive nor does it protect against sexually transmitted diseases.

Diad is a medicine whose active substance is Levonorgestrel, and for the medicine to work effectively, it must be taken as soon as possible, up to a maximum of 72 hours after unprotected intimate contact. This remedy is an emergency method, so Diad should not be used frequently, as it can cause side effects due to its high concentration of hormone.+

How to take

The first Diad tablet should be taken as soon as possible after sexual intercourse, not later than 72 hours, as effectiveness decreases over time. The second tablet should always be taken 12 hours after the first. If vomiting occurs within 2 hours of taking the tablet, the dose should be repeated.

Possible side effects

The main side effects that can occur with this medication are lower abdominal pain, headaches, dizziness, tiredness, nausea and vomiting, change in menstrual cycle, breast tenderness and irregular bleeding.

See other side effects that can be caused by the morning after pill.

who shouldn’t use

The emergency pill cannot be used in confirmed pregnancy or lactating women.

Learn all about the morning after pill.