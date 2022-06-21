What is it for and how to use Vicks VapoRub

Vicks Vaporub is a balm that contains in its formula menthol, camphor and eucalyptus oil that relax muscles and soothe cold symptoms such as nasal congestion and cough, helping to recover faster.

Because it contains camphor, this balm should not be used on children under 2 years of age or by people with respiratory problems, such as asthma, as the airways are more sensitive and can become inflamed, making breathing difficult.

This remedy is produced by the laboratory Procter & Gamble and can be purchased in conventional pharmacies in the form of vials with 12, 30 or 50 grams.

what is it for

Vicks Vaporub is indicated to relieve cough, nasal congestion and the discomfort that arises in case of flu and colds.

How to use

It is recommended to apply a thin layer, 3 times a day:

In the chest, to calm the cough;

In the neck, to relieve nasal congestion and facilitate breathing;

On the back, to soothe muscle discomfort

In addition, Vicks Vaporub can also be used as an inhalant. To do this, place 2 teaspoons of the product in a bowl with half a liter of hot water and inhale the steam for about 10 to 15 minutes, repeating as needed.

This product should not be used on children under 2 years of age. In children aged between 2 and 6 years, you should speak to your doctor before using the medicine.

Main side effects

The most common side effects include skin redness and irritation, eye irritation, and hypersensitivity to the formula’s components.

who shouldn’t use

Vicks Vaporub is contraindicated in children under 2 years of age and people allergic to any component of the formula.

In addition, it should be used with care in people with respiratory problems, pregnant women and children between 2 and 6 years old.

Here are some natural ways to relieve a cough.