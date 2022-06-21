Cupping therapy: what it is, benefits, how to do it and contraindications

Cupping therapy is a type of natural treatment in which cups are used to improve blood circulation to a location in the body. For this, the suction cups create a vacuum effect, which sucks the skin, resulting in an increase in the diameter of blood vessels in the exact location. As a result, there is greater oxygenation of these tissues, allowing the release of toxins from the blood and muscle more easily.

Thus, this treatment is often used in the treatment of cellulite, as the increase in blood circulation can reduce the appearance of the orange peel. In addition, cupping therapy is also widely used as a natural way to combat muscle pain, as the difference in pressure caused by the vacuum displaces the skin of the muscle and increases the amount of blood, having a relaxing action.

Treatment with cups can be indicated to eliminate back pain caused by muscle tension or contractures, swelling in the arms, legs or feet, joint pain, and is also a good complement in the treatment of cellulite.

That’s because its main benefits include:

Increase in local blood circulation;

Elimination of muscle contractures and trigger points;

Strengthens blood vessels;

Increase the production of synovial fluid within the joints;

Relax and calm the body and mind.

The most suitable therapists for cupping treatment are those trained in Traditional Chinese Medicine, the acupuncturist and the physiotherapist who specializes in acupuncture or who has knowledge of this type of technique.

This treatment is also widely used in Traditional Chinese Medicine, being often associated with acupuncture, to treat various health disorders with the aim of re-energizing the meridians through which energy passes. vital Ki. See the health benefits of acupuncture.

For cupping treatment, leave the area to be treated uncovered and apply a moisturizing oil or cream to the skin to allow the cups to glide across the skin.

Next, place the suction cups in the treatment area. The 3 most common ways to apply cups to the body are with:

silicone cup: just press the silicone cup with your fingers and then place it on the skin, due to the vacuum that forms inside the skin is sucked and the suction cup is stuck; Glass: light a candle and place the flame inside the glass and then immediately place the glass on the skin. The vacuum is formed when the oxygen inside the cup is consumed by the candle and, therefore, if applied quickly to the skin, it sucks it; Electronic suction cup: just position the suction cups in the place you want to treat and then turn the device on to the vacuum strength you want to use. Gradually the skin is being sucked and the suction cup is stuck in the skin.

You can also use cups associated with other techniques such as acupuncture needles inside each cup, medicinal plants, with bloodletting or with water, for example.

how long to apply

The duration time varies between 5 and 15 minutes and isolated sessions can be performed to combat back pain, or up to 8 sessions performed 1 time a week for 8 consecutive weeks.

When the suction cup is placed with a lot of pressure or is left standing for a long time, blood blisters may appear at the site and if this happens the treatment should be stopped immediately.

Although it is relatively safe, cupping therapy has some contraindications and, therefore, should not be applied to people who have:

Thrombosis, thrombophlebitis or bleeding disorders;

Varicose veins;

wounds;

Fever;

Fracture at the site to be treated.

In addition, cupping treatment should also be avoided during pregnancy, especially if medical supervision is not available.

Some situations that are not absolute contraindications but that require more attention when using this type of treatment are: people with uncontrolled high blood pressure, right after exercising and its application in areas that do not have a good muscle layer, having more prominent bone ends.

The treatment can be done with the person lying on a stretcher where 1, 2 or several suction cups are placed at the place to be treated. Suction cups can be placed only on top of a back contracture or they can slide all over the back muscles.

As cupping therapy can favor sagging, this treatment should not be done exclusively to eliminate cellulite nodules, but should be used in a protocol that involves the use of firming creams and devices such as radiofrequency, for example. Understand how radiofrequency works against cellulite.

If cupping therapy is performed during the menstrual period, after treatment, the woman’s menstruation may be heavier than usual, purplish marks may appear in the treated areas and the urine may be a little darker than usual.

When a large amount of vacuum is used, the treatment site may remain sore for about 5 days, but it can be seen that the person will have purple marks on the body, because in the first few minutes of the suction cup application, it can be observe the redness and purplish color that appears.

So, to prevent this from happening, what you can do is reduce the pressure of each suction cup and not let it stay in one place. A good strategy so that the skin is not marked or painful is to use little pressure inside the suction cup and apply oil to the skin and constantly move the suction cup over the area to be treated.

Taking a warm bath and massaging the area that has been treated with rosehip oil is an excellent home treatment to prevent pain and purple marks on the skin after the treatment.