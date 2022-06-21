How not to gain weight during pregnancy (what to eat and what to avoid)

In order not to gain too much weight during pregnancy, the pregnant woman should eat healthy and without exaggeration, and try to do light physical activities during pregnancy, with the permission of the obstetrician.

Thus, it is important to increase the consumption of foods rich in fiber, vitamins and minerals, such as fruits, vegetables and whole foods such as rice, pasta and whole wheat flour.

The weight to be gained during pregnancy depends on the BMI that the woman had before becoming pregnant, and can vary between about 7 to 14 kg. To find out how much weight you can gain, take the Gestational Weight Calculator test below.

What to eat to control weight

To control weight, women should follow a diet rich in natural and whole foods, giving preference to fruits, vegetables, rice, pasta and wholemeal flour, skimmed milk and derivatives and lean meats, consuming fish at least twice a week.

In addition, you should prefer to consume food prepared at home, using a small amount of oils, sugars and olive oil during the cooking of meals. In addition, all visible fat should be removed from the meat and skin of chicken and fish, in order to reduce the amount of calories in the diet.

What to avoid in the diet

To avoid excessive weight gain in pregnancy, it is important to avoid consuming foods high in sugar, fat and simple carbohydrates such as white flour, sweets, desserts, whole milk, stuffed cookies, red and processed meats such as sausage, bacon, sausage and salami.

It is also important to avoid fried foods, fast food, soft drinks and frozen ready-to-eat foods, such as pizzas and lasagnas, as they are rich in fats and chemical additives. In addition, you should avoid consuming meat and vegetable broth cubes, powdered soups or ready-made seasonings, as they are rich in salt, which causes fluid retention and increased blood pressure.

Menu to control weight gain

The following is an example of a 3-day menu to control weight gain in pregnancy.

Day 1

Breakfast: 1 glass of skimmed milk + 1 wholemeal bread with cheese + 1 slice of papaya;

1 glass of skimmed milk + 1 wholemeal bread with cheese + 1 slice of papaya; Morning snack: 1 natural yogurt with granola;

1 natural yogurt with granola; Lunch dinner: 1 chicken steak with tomato sauce + 4 col. rice soup + 3 col. bean soup + green salad + 1 orange;

1 chicken steak with tomato sauce + 4 col. rice soup + 3 col. bean soup + green salad + 1 orange; Afternoon snack: Pineapple juice with mint + 1 tapioca with cheese.

Day 2

Breakfast: Avocado smoothie + 2 wholemeal toast with butter;

Avocado smoothie + 2 wholemeal toast with butter; Morning snack: 1 banana mashed with oatmeal + gelatin;

1 banana mashed with oatmeal + gelatin; Lunch dinner: Pasta with tuna and pesto sauce + sautéed vegetable salad + 2 slices of watermelon;

Pasta with tuna and pesto sauce + sautéed vegetable salad + 2 slices of watermelon; Afternoon snack: 1 natural yogurt with flaxseed + 1 wholemeal bread with cottage cheese.

Day 3

Breakfast: 1 glass of orange juice + 1 tapioca + cheese;

1 glass of orange juice + 1 tapioca + cheese; Morning snack: 1 natural yogurt + 1 col. linseed + 2 toasts;

1 natural yogurt + 1 col. linseed + 2 toasts; Lunch dinner: 1 cooked fish fillet + 2 medium potatoes + cooked vegetables + 2 slices of pineapple;

1 cooked fish fillet + 2 medium potatoes + cooked vegetables + 2 slices of pineapple; Afternoon snack: 1 glass of skimmed milk + 1 whole wheat bread with tuna.

In addition to following this diet, it is also important to do frequent physical activity, after talking to the doctor and having his authorization, such as walking or water aerobics. See the 7 Best Exercises to Practice During Pregnancy.

Dangers of being overweight in pregnancy

Excess weight in pregnancy can bring risks for both mother and baby, such as high blood pressure, eclampsia and gestational diabetes.

In addition, excess weight also delays a woman’s recovery after childbirth and increases the chances that the baby will also be overweight throughout life. See what an obese woman’s pregnancy is like.

See more tips to control weight during pregnancy by watching the video below: