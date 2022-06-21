Child malnutrition: what it is, symptoms, causes and treatment

Child malnutrition is a situation characterized by the child’s body nutrient deficiency, which can happen due to incorrect diet, food deprivation or due to changes in the gastrointestinal tract, such as Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis, for example, in which the nutrient absorption may be impaired.

Thus, as a consequence of the deficiency of vitamins and minerals essential for the proper functioning of the body, it is possible to notice the appearance of some signs and symptoms such as excessive tiredness, drier skin, occurrence of infections more frequently and delay in the growth and development of the child. .

It is important that as soon as signs and symptoms that are suggestive of malnutrition are noticed, the pediatrician is consulted, so that it is possible to carry out an assessment of the child’s weight in relation to their age and height, make the diagnosis of malnutrition and refer the child to a nutritionist so that nutritional needs can be identified and an appropriate meal plan established for the child.

Symptoms of child malnutrition

Malnutrition is most often associated with thinness, however, as it is a situation caused by the lack of vitamins and minerals essential for the proper functioning of the body, it is possible that children who are overweight for their age are also malnourished. , since the diet can be rich in sugar and fats and poor in foods that provide essential nutrients for the body.

Thus, some of the main signs and symptoms of child malnutrition are:

Excessive tiredness;

Dryer and paler skin;

Delay in the child’s development;

Easier to have infections, as the immune system is weaker;

Irritability;

Longer healing time;

Loss of hair;

Lack of strength;

Decreased muscle mass;

Shortness of breath and energy, especially if there is also anemia.

In addition, in some cases, especially when malnutrition is very severe, there may also be impairment in the function of some organs, such as the liver, lungs and heart, which can put the child’s life at risk.

It is important that the pediatrician is consulted as soon as signs and symptoms are identified that are indicative of malnutrition, because in this way it is possible that tests are carried out that help confirm the diagnosis and that the most appropriate treatment is initiated in order to avoid possible complications of malnutrition. such as changes in growth, organ failure and changes in the nervous system. See more about the complications of malnutrition.

Main causes

The main causes that may be related to child malnutrition are:

early weaning;

Nutritionally poor diet;

Frequent intestinal infections that have diarrhea and vomiting as symptoms;

Changes in the gastrointestinal system, such as Crohn’s disease, ulcerative colitis, and celiac disease;

Eating disorders such as anorexia and bulimia.

In addition, socioeconomic conditions, low level of education, inadequate basic sanitation conditions and the weak bond between mother and child can also lead to malnutrition.

how is the treatment

Treatment for child malnutrition should be guided by the pediatrician and nutritionist and aims to combat the symptoms of malnutrition, provide the nutrients necessary for the healthy growth of the child and promote their quality of life.

Thus, according to the level of malnutrition and the nutrients that are lacking, a change in eating habits and the progressive inclusion of some foods may be recommended. In addition, in the case of children who cannot have a more solid diet, the consumption of more pasty or liquid foods, as well as supplements, may be indicated to guarantee the nutritional need.

In cases of severe malnutrition, it may be necessary for the child to be admitted to the hospital so that feeding can be done through a tube and complications are prevented.