Head position: what it is and how to know if the baby fits

The cephalic position is a term used to describe when the baby is with the head turned down, which is the expected position for the baby to be born without complications and for the delivery to proceed normally.

In addition to being upside down, the baby can also be turned with its back facing the mother’s back, or with its back facing the mother’s belly, which is the most common position.

Usually, the baby turns around without problems around the 35th week, however, in some cases, he may not turn and lie upside-up or lying on the side, requiring a cesarean section or a breech delivery. Learn about breech birth and the risks.

How to Tell if Baby Turned Upside Down

Some pregnant women may not detect any signs or symptoms, however, if you pay attention, there are some signs that the baby is in the head position, which can be easily noticed, such as:

Movement of the baby’s legs towards the rib cage;

Movement of the hands or arms in the lower part of the pelvis;

Hiccups in the lower belly;

Increased frequency of urination, due to increased bladder compression;

Improvement of symptoms such as heartburn and shortness of breath, because the compression in the stomach and lungs region is less.

In addition, the pregnant woman can also hear the baby’s heartbeat, near the lower belly, through a handheld fetal doppler, which is also a sign that the baby is upside down. Learn what it is and how to use the portable fetal doppler.

While symptoms can help the mother realize that the baby has turned upside down, the best way to confirm this is by performing an ultrasound and physical examination during an appointment with the obstetrician.

What if the baby doesn’t turn upside down?

Although rare, in some cases the baby may not turn upside down until the 35th week of pregnancy. Some of the causes that can increase the risk of this happening are previous pregnancies, changes in the morphology of the uterus, having too little or too much amniotic fluid, or being pregnant with twins.

In this situation, the obstetrician may recommend performing exercises that stimulate the baby to turn, or perform a maneuver called External Cephalic Version, in which the doctor places his hands on the pregnant woman’s belly, slowly turning the baby into the correct position. If it is not possible to perform this maneuver, it is possible that the baby will be born safely, through a cesarean section or a breech delivery.