Cranberry (cranberry): what it is, what it is for and how to use it

Cranberry cranberry, also known as cranberry or cranberryis a fruit that has several medicinal properties, but is mainly used for the treatment of recurrent urinary infections, as it manages to prevent the development of bacteria in the urinary tract.

However, this fruit is also very rich in vitamin C and other antioxidants that can help treat other health problems like colds or flu. In addition, it can be a rich source of polyphenols, antibacterial, antiviral, anticancer, antimutagenic and anti-inflammatory properties have been attributed.

Cranberry can be found in its natural form in some markets and fairs, but it can also be purchased at health food stores and some drugstores in the form of capsules or syrups for urinary tract infections.

what is it for

Due to its properties, cranberry can be used in some situations, the main ones being:

1. Prevent urinary infections

Cranberry consumption, according to some studies, could prevent bacteria from sticking to the urinary tract, especially the Escherichia coli. Thus, if there is no adherence of the bacteria, it is not possible to develop infection and prevent recurrent infections.

However, there are not enough studies to indicate that cranberry is effective in the treatment of urinary tract infection.

2. Maintain heart health

Cranberries, being rich in anthocyanins, could help lower LDL cholesterol (bad cholesterol) and increase HDL cholesterol (good cholesterol). In addition, it is able to reduce oxidative stress due to its antioxidant content and its anti-inflammatory effect, which reduces the risk of atherosclerosis and other cardiovascular diseases.

In addition, there is evidence that it could help lower blood pressure by decreasing angiotensin-converting enzyme, which promotes blood vessel contraction.

3. Lower blood sugar levels

Due to its flavonoid content, regular consumption of cranberries could help lower blood sugar and improve insulin sensitivity, according to some animal studies, as it improves the response and function of pancreatic cells responsible for secreting it. insulin.

4. Prevent cavities

Cranberry could prevent tooth decay because it prevents the proliferation of bacteria mutans streptococcus in the teeth, which is associated with cavities.

5. Prevent frequent colds and flu

Because it is rich in vitamin C, E, A and other antioxidants, in addition to having antiviral properties, cranberry consumption could prevent frequent colds and flu, as it prevents the virus from attaching to cells.

6. Prevent ulcer formation

According to some studies, cranberry helps to reduce the infection caused by the bacteria. Helicobacter pylori, which is a major cause of stomach inflammation and ulcers. This action is due to the fact that cranberry has anthocyanins that exert an antibacterial effect, preventing this bacteria from causing damage to the stomach.

Cranberry nutritional information

The following table indicates the nutritional information on 100 grams of cranberry:

components Quantity in 100 grams calories 46 kcal Protein 0.46 g lipids 0.13 g carbohydrates 11.97 g fibers 3.6 g Vitamin C 14 mg Vitamin A 3 mcg Vitamin E 1.32 mg Vitamin B1 0.012 mg Vitamin B2 0.02 mg Vitamin B3 0.101 mg Vitamin B6 0.057 mg Vitamin B9 1 mcg Hill 5.5 mg Calcium 8 mg Iron 0.23 mg Magnesium 6 mg Phosphor 11 mg Potassium 80 mg

It is important to mention that in order to obtain all the benefits mentioned above, iron must be included in a balanced and healthy diet.

how to consume

The way of use and the amount of cranberry that should be ingested daily is not yet defined, however the recommended dose to prevent urinary infections is 400 mg two to three times a day or take 1 glass of 240 ml of cranberry juice without sugar three times a day.

To prepare the juice, you must put the cranberry in the water to make it softer and then put 150 grams of cranberry and 1 and a half cups of water in the blender. Due to its astringent taste, you can add a little orange or lemon juice and drink it without sugar.

Cranberry can be consumed in the form of fresh fruit, dehydrated fruit, in juices and smoothies, or in capsules.

Secundary effects

Excessive consumption of cranberry could cause gastrointestinal changes such as diarrhea, abdominal pain, nausea and vomiting. In addition, this fruit could favor the urinary excretion of oxalate, which can lead to the formation of calcium oxalate stones in the kidneys, however more studies are needed to prove this side effect.

who shouldn’t use

In cases of benign prostatic hypertrophy, urinary tract obstruction or people at risk of having kidney stones, cranberry should only be consumed according to medical advice.

To treat recurrent urinary tract infections, see the best urinary tract infection home remedies.