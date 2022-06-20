Hydroquinone: what it is, what it is for and how to use it

Hydroquinone is a substance indicated for the gradual lightening of blemishes, such as melasma, freckles, senile lentigines, and other conditions in which hyperpigmentation occurs due to excessive melanin production.

This substance is available in the form of a cream or gel and can be purchased at pharmacies, for prices that may vary according to the brand that the person chooses.

Hydroquinone can be found under the trade names Solaquin, Claquinona, Vitacid Plus or Hormoskin, for example, and in some formulations it may be associated with other actives. In addition, this substance can also be manipulated in pharmacies.

Hydroquinone acts as a substrate for the enzyme tyrosinase, competing with tyrosine and thus inhibiting the formation of melanin, which is the pigment that gives skin its color. In this way, with the decrease in melanin production, the stain becomes lighter and lighter.

In addition, although more slowly, hydroquinone causes structural changes in the membranes of melanocyte organelles, accelerating the degradation of melanosomes, which are the cells responsible for producing melanin.

The hydroquinone product should be applied in a thin layer to the area to be treated, twice a day, once in the morning and once in the evening or at the discretion of the physician. The cream should be used until adequate depigmentation of the skin is achieved, and should be applied for a few more days for maintenance. If the expected depigmentation is not observed after 2 months of treatment, the product must be discontinued and the physician must be informed.

During treatment with hydroquinone, the following precautions should be taken:

Avoid sun exposure while undergoing treatment;

Avoid applying to large areas of the body;

Test the product on a small area first and wait 24 hours to see if the skin reacts.

Discontinue treatment if skin reactions such as itching, inflammation or blistering occur.

In addition, one should speak with the doctor about products that can continue to be applied to the skin, in order to avoid drug interactions.

Hydroquinone should not be used in people with hypersensitivity to the components of the formula, during pregnancy and lactation.

In addition, contact with the eyes should be avoided and in case of accidental contact, wash with plenty of water. It should also not be used on irritated skin or in the presence of sunburn.

Some of the side effects that may occur during hydroquinone treatment are redness, itching, excessive inflammation, blistering, and a mild burning sensation.