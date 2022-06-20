Anticoagulants: what they are, what they are for and main types

Anticoagulants are drugs that prevent blood clots from forming because they block the action of substances that promote clotting. Clots are essential for healing wounds and stopping bleeding, but there are situations in which they can impede blood circulation, causing serious diseases such as stroke, thrombosis and pulmonary embolism, for example.

Thus, anticoagulants allow the blood to always remain liquid within the vessels and to circulate freely, being recommended for people who have suffered from diseases caused by clots or who are at greater risk of developing them.

The most commonly used are heparin, warfarin and rivaroxaban, which should be used carefully and always under medical supervision, as their incorrect use can lead to severe bleeding.

who should use

Anticoagulants should be used by people who are at increased risk of developing a thrombus, such as those with cardiac arrhythmias or those who use prosthetic heart valves. They are also used to eliminate a thrombus that has already formed, as in cases of people with thrombosis, pulmonary embolism or infarction.

Main types of anticoagulants

Anticoagulants can be divided according to the route of administration and their form of action:

1. Injectable anticoagulants

Injectable anticoagulants such as heparin or fondaparinux are administered intravenously or subcutaneously.

These drugs are generally used to prevent venous thromboembolic disease in people who have had surgery, who have reduced mobility, to prevent thrombus formation during hemodialysis, or to treat acute myocardial infarction.

Heparin can also be used in pregnant women to prevent thrombosis, as it does not interfere with the formation of the baby.

2. Oral anticoagulants

There are different types of oral anticoagulants, and your choice will depend on the doctor’s assessment of their advantages and disadvantages for each person:

types names Benefits Disadvantages Vitamin K Inhibitors Warfarin (Marevan, Coumadin); Acenocoumarol (Sintrom). – Widely used; – Cheaper; – Allow greater control of coagulation through exams. – Need for regular control of clotting; – Doses need to be changed frequently, – Its effect can be altered by other medicines or foods rich in vitamin K. New anticoagulants Rivaroxaban (Xarelto); Dabigatran (Pradaxa); Apixaban (Eliquis). – It is not necessary to carry out regular control of coagulation; – Daily single doses; – May have fewer side effects. – More expensive; – Contraindicated in various diseases; – They don’t have antidotes.

In the case of vitamin K inhibitors, clotting control should normally be done once a month or according to medical advice.

Natural anticoagulant remedies

There are some herbal substances, popularly known as capable of “thinning” the blood and reducing the risk of clot formation, such as Ginkgo biloba or Dong quai, for example.

These plants can be used in teas or taken in the form of capsules, sold in health food stores. However, their use should not replace the drugs prescribed by the doctor, and they should not be used in conjunction with other anticoagulants.

In addition, they should only be taken after the doctor’s knowledge, as they may interfere with the action of other medications, and, like other medications, these herbal medicines should be discontinued in the preoperative period of any surgery.

Care during treatment

During treatment with anticoagulants, it is important to:

Report to the doctor whenever there are changes in diet or medication use so as not to disrupt the anticoagulant action;

Avoid mixing two types of anticoagulants, except in cases of medical indication;

Pay attention to signs of bleeding, such as excessive spots on the skin, bleeding gums, blood in urine or feces and, if any of these are present, seek medical attention.

Some foods rich in vitamin K reduce the action of certain anticoagulants, such as warfarin, and care should be taken in their consumption. However, as the anticoagulant dose is adjustable to the needs of each person, it is not necessary to stop consuming all these foods, but rather to avoid sudden changes in food, maintaining a constant amount in the diet.

Examples of these foods are dark green, leafy vegetables such as spinach, kale, lettuce, as well as cabbage, broccoli and cauliflower, for example. See the complete list of foods rich in vitamin K.

Home remedies that should not be used with blood thinners

It is common for some people to use herbal medicines or home remedies, without medical advice, on a daily basis, because they think they are natural and do not harm. However, some of them can interact, usually intensifying the effect of anticoagulants, which causes a risk of bleeding, putting the person’s life at risk.

Thus, people who use anticoagulant or anti-aggregating drugs should be especially careful when taking home remedies or food supplements prepared from:

Garlic;

Ginkgo Biloba;

Ginseng;

red sage;

Guaco;

Dong Quai or Chinese Angelica;

horse chestnut;

Bilberry;

Guarana;

Arnica.

Due to this type of interaction between medications and natural remedies, it is important to only take medication after a doctor’s recommendation or approval.