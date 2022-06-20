Discharge during pregnancy: is it normal? (and when it can be serious)

Having wet panties during pregnancy or having some kind of vaginal discharge is quite normal, especially when this discharge is clear or whitish, as it happens due to an increase in estrogen in the body, as well as increased circulation in the pelvic region. This type of discharge does not need specific treatment, it is only recommended to maintain the usual hygiene care.

Discharge that is not a cause for concern usually has the following characteristics:

Transparent or off-white;

Slightly thick, mucus-like;

Smelless.

Thus, if the discharge shows any difference, such as a greenish color or a foul smell, it is very important to go to the hospital immediately or consult the obstetrician quickly, as it may indicate the presence of a problem that needs to be treated, such as an infection or sexually transmitted disease, for example.

When the discharge can be severe

Usually, discharge can be a sign of a health problem when it is greenish, yellowish, has a strong smell, or causes some kind of pain. Some of the most common causes of changes in discharge include:

1. Candidiasis

Vaginal candidiasis is a fungal infection, more specifically the fungus candida albicanswhich causes symptoms such as whitish, cheese-like discharge cottageintense itching in the genital area and redness.

This type of infection is quite common in pregnancy due to hormonal changes and, although it does not affect the baby’s development in the uterus, it needs to be treated to prevent the baby from being contaminated with fungi during delivery.

What to do: consult the obstetrician or gynecologist to start treatment with anti-fungal ointments or tablets, such as Miconazole or Terconazole, for example. However, you can also use some home remedies, such as natural yogurt, to relieve symptoms and speed up the treatment recommended by your doctor.

2. Bacterial vaginosis

Vaginosis is a very common vaginal infection, even during pregnancy, as the change in estrogen levels facilitates the development of fungi and bacteria, especially if there is no proper hygiene in the region.

In these cases, the discharge is slightly gray or yellowish and smells like rotten fish.

What to do: it is necessary to consult the obstetrician or gynecologist to confirm the diagnosis and start treatment with antibiotics that are safe for pregnancy, such as Metronidazole or Clindamycin, for about 7 days. See more about how this infection is treated.

3. Gonorrhea

This is an infection caused by the bacteria Neisseria gonorrhoeae which is transmitted through unprotected sexual contact with an infected person and, therefore, can arise during pregnancy, especially if you have contact with an infected partner. Symptoms include yellowish discharge when urinating, incontinence and the presence of lumps in the vagina, for example.

Since gonorrhea can affect pregnancy, increasing the risk of miscarriage, premature delivery, or amniotic fluid infection, it is very important to start treatment quickly. See what other complications can arise in the baby.

What to do: if there is a suspicion of infection with a sexually transmitted disease, it is very important to go quickly to the hospital or obstetrician to make the diagnosis and start the treatment, which in this case is done with the use of antibiotics, such as Penicillin, Ofloxacin or Ciprofloxacin.

4. Trichomoniasis

Trichomoniasis is another sexually transmitted disease that can also appear in pregnancy if there is an intimate relationship without a condom. Trichomoniasis can increase the risk of premature delivery or low birth weight, so it should be treated as soon as possible.

The most characteristic signs of this infection include greenish or yellowish discharge, redness in the genital area, pain when urinating, itching and the presence of small vaginal bleeding.

What to do: you should go to the obstetrician or gynecologist to confirm the diagnosis and start treatment with an antibiotic, such as Metronidazole, for about 3 to 7 days.

Learn more about what each color of vaginal discharge can be in the following video:

How to differentiate the discharge from the rupture of the bag

To differentiate between vaginal discharge and bag rupture, the color and thickness of the liquid must be taken into account, as follows:

discharge: it is viscous and may have a scent or color;

it is viscous and may have a scent or color; Aminotic liquid: it is quite fluid, colorless or a very pale yellow, but odorless;

it is quite fluid, colorless or a very pale yellow, but odorless; Mucous plug: it is usually yellowish, thick, looking like phlegm or may have traces of blood, having a brownish color, being quite different from the discharge that a woman may have had in her life. More details in: How to identify the mucus plug.

Some women may have small loss of amniotic fluid before labor has started, so if you suspect a water break it is important to inform the obstetrician so that he can evaluate it. Check out how to identify if you are going into labor.

In this way, it is important to be attentive and put on an absorbent to perceive the color, quantity and viscosity of the secretion, as it can also be blood.

When to go to the doctor

It is recommended to go to the gynecologist whenever the woman presents the following symptoms:

Discharge with strong color;

Smelly discharge:

Pain and burning when urinating;

Pain during intimate contact or bleeding;

When blood loss from the vagina during childbirth is suspected;

When a stock market rupture is suspected.

In the medical consultation, it is necessary to inform when the symptoms started and to show the dirty underwear so that the doctor can check the color, smell and thickness of the discharge, to arrive at the diagnosis and then indicate what measures should be taken.