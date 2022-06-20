Testicle blow: what to do and possible consequences

Suffering a blow to the testicles is a very common accident in men, especially since this is a region that is outside the body without any type of protection by bones or muscles. In this way, a blow to the testicles can cause very intense pain and other symptoms such as nausea, vomiting and even fainting.

In these cases, to reduce pain and speed up recovery, some precautions include:

Apply cold compresses in the intimate region to reduce swelling;

to reduce swelling; Avoid intense physical activity that involves running or jumping, for example;

that involves running or jumping, for example; Wear fairer underwearto support the testicles.

If the pain does not decrease using these precautions, you can still resort to an analgesic, such as Paracetamol or Acetominophen, for example. But before taking the medicine it is very important to consult a doctor, as severe pain can be a sign of a more serious complication.

Although it is more common in athletes, especially in football and other impact sports, a blow to the testicles can happen several times in a lifetime, leaving any man worried about his health. However, in most cases the blow does not cause any kind of serious consequence, other than pain.

Possible consequences

Most cases of blow to the testicles only cause severe pain and inflammation that disappears after a few hours. However, depending on the force applied to the stroke, more serious consequences such as:

testicle rupture : it is quite rare, but it can happen when the blow is very strong or happens due to a traffic accident, for example. Usually, in addition to the pain, there is a very intense swelling of the region, as well as the desire to vomit or fainting. These cases need to be treated in the hospital with surgery.

: it is quite rare, but it can happen when the blow is very strong or happens due to a traffic accident, for example. Usually, in addition to the pain, there is a very intense swelling of the region, as well as the desire to vomit or fainting. These cases need to be treated in the hospital with surgery. testicle torsion : The blow can often cause the testicle to rise and rotate freely, leading to torsion of the spermatic cord. This situation, in addition to pain, causes swelling at the site and the presence of one testicle higher than the other. Learn more about sprain and how it is treated.

: The blow can often cause the testicle to rise and rotate freely, leading to torsion of the spermatic cord. This situation, in addition to pain, causes swelling at the site and the presence of one testicle higher than the other. Learn more about sprain and how it is treated. testicle dislocation : happens when the blow causes the testicle to enter the body, staying over the hip bone, being more frequent in motorcycle accidents. In these cases, the man stops feeling one of the testicles and, therefore, must go to the hospital to correct the problem.

: happens when the blow causes the testicle to enter the body, staying over the hip bone, being more frequent in motorcycle accidents. In these cases, the man stops feeling one of the testicles and, therefore, must go to the hospital to correct the problem. epididymitis: this is one of the most common consequences and happens when the epididymis, which is the portion that connects the testicle to the vas deferens, becomes inflamed, causing pain and swelling. In these cases, the inflammation usually gets better on its own, without the need for specific treatment.

Although infertility is a very frequent concern after a blow to the testicles, this is a very rare consequence that usually only happens in the most severe cases where there is almost complete destruction of the testicles or when treatment is not started quickly.

when to go to the doctor

It is generally not necessary to go to the hospital after a blow to the testicles, but the blow may be severe when the pain does not improve in two hours, there is strong nausea, the testicular region continues to swell, there is blood in the urine or fever appears a short time After the blow without any apparent reason.

In these cases, it is advisable to go to the hospital for tests such as ultrasound or MRI, in order to identify if there is a problem and start the appropriate treatment.