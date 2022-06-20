6 Causes of Stomach Pain (and What to Do)

Belly pain is usually caused by diarrhea, which is due to increased intestinal activity and evacuations. This problem is usually caused by infections with viruses or bacteria, and also by other conditions that cause irritation of the intestine, such as drinking alcohol, food intolerances and some medications, such as antibiotics.

This pain can be associated with other symptoms such as nausea, vomiting or fever and usually lasts between 3 and 7 days and can be treated at home, with rest, hydration and medication to relieve symptoms.

So, the main causes of stomach pain are:

1. Intestinal infections

Infections caused by viruses, some bacteria, worms, and amoebas cause inflammation of the intestines and usually cause an upset stomach that is accompanied by many symptoms. These infections happen after travel due to exposure to new microorganisms, or for eating poorly conserved or contaminated foods.

What do you feel: Abdominal pain is accompanied by diarrhea with loose or watery stools, nausea, vomiting, and low-grade fever. Virus infection most commonly causes stomach pain, and it gets better on its own in about 3 to 5 days with careful diet and symptomatic medication. Some bacteria, such as salmonella and Shigellacause more serious infections and may arise, besides pain, feces with blood or mucus, more than 10 evacuations a day, fever above 38.5ºC and apathy.

See more about stomach ache caused by a virus.

2. Use of some medications

Laxative medications and some medications, such as antibiotics, prokinetics, anti-inflammatory drugs, and metformin, for example, can speed up bowel movements or decrease fluid absorption, making it easier for pain and diarrhea to develop.

what does it feel: mild stomachache, which appears only before bowel movements, and improves after the effect of the medicine wears off. Stomach pain caused by medication is not usually accompanied by other symptoms and in case of persistence, it is recommended to consult your doctor to evaluate suspension or change of medication.

3. Food allergy or intolerance

Allergy to foods such as milk protein, egg, gluten or lactose intolerance, for example, causes abdominal pain and gas production because they irritate the intestine, which makes it difficult to absorb food. Consumption of alcoholic beverages can also cause diarrhea in some people, because alcohol can have an irritating action on the intestines.

what does it feel: Belly pain, in these cases, arises after eating food and can be mild to moderate, depending on the severity of each person’s allergy. It usually improves within 48 hours after ingestion, and may be accompanied by nausea and excess gas.

4. Inflammatory bowel diseases

Diseases that cause inflammation of the intestine, such as Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis, for example, can produce intense inflammation of this organ, which can become damaged and have difficulty performing its functions.

what does it feel: in the initial cases, these diseases produce stomach pain, diarrhea and excess gas, but the most serious cases can be responsible for weight loss, anemia, bleeding and production of mucus in the feces.

5. Stress and Anxiety

These changes in the psychological state increase the amount of adrenaline and cortisol in the blood, accelerating the activity of the intestine, in addition to decreasing the capacity of absorption of food in the intestine, which can produce pain and diarrhea.

what does it feel: Belly pain that happens in cases of intense stress or fear, which is difficult to control, improves after the person calm or after the stressful situation has been resolved.

6. Bowel cancer

Bowel cancer can cause stomach pain by altering the bowel rhythm or by causing deformities in the bowel wall.

what does it feel: Symptoms depend on the location and severity of the cancer, but in most cases, there is a stomachache accompanied by bleeding in the stool, and alternating between constipation and diarrhea.

In addition, some people may experience a stomachache without being sick or having intestinal problems, such as after eating or waking up, and this is related to natural reflexes that induce the urge to defecate.

When to go to the emergency room

Belly pain can be accompanied by symptoms that indicate severity, which are usually caused due to bacterial infections, amoebas and stronger inflammatory diseases. The symptoms are:

Diarrhea that persists for more than 5 days;

Fever above 38.5ºC;

Presence of bleeding;

More than 10 evacuations a day.

In these cases, emergency care should be sought to assess the need for antibiotics, such as Bactrim or ciprofloxacin, for example, and hydration in the vein.

How to treat belly pain

Generally, mild cases of tummy ache resolve naturally in about 5 days, just with rest and oral hydration with water or homemade saline, made at home or bought ready at the pharmacy. Symptoms of pain and sickness can be controlled with medicines such as painkillers, antispasmodic and antiemetic such as dipyrone, buscopan and plasil.

The serum should be drunk while the diarrhea lasts, in the amount of 1 cup after each bowel movement. See easy recipes to make homemade serum.

In cases of bacterial infection, the use of antibiotics prescribed by the doctor may be necessary, when these are infections with more severe or persistent symptoms. In cases of very intense diarrhea that causes dehydration, hydration in the vein may also be necessary.

The treatment of abdominal pain caused by diseases, intolerances or food allergies is guided by the general practitioner or gastroenterologist, according to each type of problem.

Learn natural ways to make diarrhea go away faster.

Belly pain in the child

In these cases, stomach pain is usually caused by food poisoning or infections, and should be treated by the pediatrician, with drugs to relieve colic, such as dipyrone and Buscopan, and hydration with homemade serum.

Abdominal pain is severe when it is accompanied by drowsiness, apathy, high fever, extreme thirst, presence of very liquid stools and many bowel movements a day, and the child should be taken to the emergency room as soon as possible, so that the pediatrician make the correct diagnosis of the cause and start the treatment.

Learn more about what to do when your child has diarrhea and vomiting.