Functional foods: what they are and what they are for

Functional foods are those that contain substances that have several health benefits and that, therefore, can help prevent and treat some health conditions such as diabetes, poor digestion and constipation, for example.

Thus, it is considered a functional diet, one that contains fresh and natural foods, which in addition to nourishing also protect the body from diseases. There are a number of foods that are functional and guarantee not only flavor but also nutrients and calories essential for the proper functioning of the body.

As it has several health benefits, functional food also helps to reduce expenses related to health care, such as medicines at the pharmacy, doctor consultations or medical exams, for example, because these foods strengthen the body and make it difficult for of diseases.

Functional food list

Functional foods should be consumed with the aim of improving the quality and life expectancy of people, because due to their properties, they reduce the risk of chronic diseases, such as cancer and diabetes, for example. Some functional foods can be:

Sardines, chia seeds and walnuts are rich in omega 3, which helps to reduce the risk of cardiovascular diseases, fight inflammation and help improve brain capabilities.

Tomato, Guava and Watermelon have high amounts of lycopene, an antioxidant that helps lower cholesterol and lower the risk of having prostate cancer.

Yogurt and kefir are foods with probiotics, which are good bacteria that regulate the intestines, preventing constipation and preventing the appearance of colon cancer.

Corn, kiwi and zucchini are rich in lutein and zeaxanthin, antioxidants that prevent macular degeneration and the appearance of cataracts.

Green tea, purple grapes and red wine are foods with catechins that help prevent various types of cancer and strengthen the immune system.

Corn and soy have phytosterols which are substances that help lower cholesterol and reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease.

Cereal bran, passion fruit and almonds with skin are foods rich in fiber, they help regulate the intestines, decreasing the chances of having colon cancer.

In addition, fiber helps to reduce cholesterol by decreasing the absorption of fats, controlling diabetes because it prevents blood sugar from rising rapidly and fighting obesity because it reduces appetite. Discover other fiber-rich foods.

Recipe with functional foods

Functional foods should be part of everyday life and can be included in breakfast, snacks, lunch and dinner. One way to consume several functional foods is in soy salad, for example.

Ingredients

1 cup with soy;

2 tomatoes;

1 onion;

2 garlic cloves;

1 tablespoon of olive oil;

1 can of corn;

1 tablespoon of chia seeds;

2 tablespoons of chopped almonds with skin.

Preparation mode

Boil the soybeans in 1 liter of water and let it rest for 1 hour. Sauté the tomato with the olive oil, the chopped onion and the garlic. Add soy and corn. Turn off the stove and finally add the chia seeds and chopped almonds.

If you don’t like fruits and vegetables or trying new foods, watch the video below and learn what to do to try and enjoy these foods.