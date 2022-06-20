What is linden for (and how to use it correctly)

Linden is a medicinal plant, also known as teja, tejo, texa or tilha, which is popularly used to treat various health problems, from anxiety, headache, diarrhea and poor digestion.

Although linden is a plant originally from Europe, it can be found all over the world, using 3 main species, the corded lindenmore common, the linden platyphyllos and the linden x vulgaris.

This medicinal plant is relatively easy to find, being present in the market and in natural products stores in the form of packages with flowers and dried leaves, which can be just one species or a mixture of the three.

Main benefits of linden

According to some studies, linden seems to have some proven benefits and, therefore, can be indicated for:

1. Reduce Anxiety

In some investigations, linden tea has been shown to have an inhibitory action on benzodiazepine receptors, which means that it can decrease the action of the central nervous system, calming the nerves and helping to relieve anxiety attacks.

This mechanism is similar to that of over-the-counter benzodiazepine drugs, which act by inhibiting the same receptors and are prescribed for the treatment of pathological anxiety.

2. Relieve fever

One of the most popular effects of linden tea is its ability to increase sweating and help regulate fever in cases of colds and flu.

According to some studies, this effect, known as the diaphoretic effect, is due to the presence of substances such as quercetin, kaempferol and coumarinic acid, which stimulate the production of sweat.

3. Lower blood pressure

Although the mechanism of action of linden on blood pressure is not yet known, some studies have observed a direct effect between consumption of linden tea and the reduction of blood pressure, especially systolic pressure.

This action may be related to the presence of tiliroside, chlorogenic acid and rutoside. In addition, the plant also seems to exert diuretic power, which also makes it possible to regulate blood pressure more easily.

4. Eliminate fluid retention

Similar to linden’s diaphoretic effect on sweat production, the plant also appears to increase urine production, producing a strong diuretic action. When this happens, excess fluid is eliminated from the body, treating and preventing fluid retention.

5. Help settle the stomach

The ability of linden to calm the stomach has been known since antiquity and, although there is no specific mechanism to justify this action, it is possible that it is related to its calming and slightly anti-inflammatory action.

6. Lower blood glucose

According to studies done with linden, the plant seems to be able to regulate blood glucose levels, helping to treat diabetes. Most of this effect has been related to the inhibition of the alpha-glucosidase enzyme, which is found in the intestine and which helps in the absorption of glucose from food into the blood.

In addition, linden can also inhibit another enzyme, alpha-amylase, which is found in the digestive tract and which is also responsible for digesting carbohydrates and turning them into simpler sugars that can be absorbed.

7. Prevent obesity and overweight

In addition to enzymes that regulate glucose absorption, linden also appears to inhibit the action of pancreatic lipase, another enzyme that is responsible for fat absorption. Thus, consumption of linden can help reduce the absorption of dietary fats, which end up being eliminated in the feces, helping to control weight.

8. Eliminate fungal infections

Although it is a lesser-known property of the plant, according to a study carried out with 41 plants, linden has antifungal action against various types of fungi, and can be used as a complement to the treatment of some fungal infections.

9. Prevent against cancer

In addition to having antioxidant action, which protects cells against various types of damage, linden has also shown selective action on some tumor cells, causing their death without affecting healthy cells. This effect is being related to its rich composition in scopoletin.

how to use linden

The most popular way to use linden is through tea made from its flowers and dried leaves, however, the plant can also be used in cooking to flavor some dishes.

How to make linden tea

Add 1.5 grams of dried linden flowers and leaves to 150 ml of boiling water, cover and let stand for 5 to 10 minutes. Then strain, let it cool and drink 2 to 4 times a day.

In the case of children between 4 and 12 years old, it is recommended to reduce the amount of linden to 1 gram per 150 ml of boiling water.

Possible side effects

The linden is a very safe plant and, therefore, the appearance of side effects is quite rare. However, some people seem to be more sensitive to linden flowers and may develop allergic symptoms such as itchy skin, sneezing and a runny nose.

linden contraindications

There are no studies that indicate the possible contraindications of this plant, but there are suspicions that it may have a toxic effect on the heart muscle, especially when consumed in excess. For this reason, linden is usually not recommended for patients with heart problems.

For lack of studies, and for a reason and safety, linden should also not be used in children under 4 years and pregnant or breastfeeding women.