How Physiotherapy is Done for Fibromyalgia

Physiotherapy is very important in the treatment of fibromyalgia because it helps to control symptoms such as pain, tiredness and sleep disturbances, promoting relaxation and increasing muscle flexibility. Physiotherapy for fibromyalgia can be performed 2 to 4 times a week and treatment should be aimed at relieving the symptoms that the person has.

Fibromyalgia is a chronic disease, and treatment is usually done with drugs prescribed by a rheumatologist or neurologist, in addition to physiotherapy sessions. However, there are other treatments that can also be done, such as acupuncture, reflexology, sleep therapy, aromatherapy and herbal medicine that help improve the quality of the patient suffering from fibromyalgia. Learn more about treatment for fibromyalgia.

Physiotherapy treatment for fibromyalgia can be done with:

1. Stretching Exercises

Stretching exercises help in the treatment of fibromyalgia because they promote relaxation, improve blood circulation, mobility and muscle flexibility.

A great stretching exercise for fibromyalgia is to lie on your back and bend your knees to your chest, holding the position for about 30 seconds, then bend your knees to your right side while turning your head to your left arm, which should be stretched out at a 90 degree angle with the body, holding the position for about 30 minutes. Repeat the exercise for the other side as well.

2. Hydrotherapy

Hydrotherapy, also called aquatic physiotherapy or aquatherapy, is a therapeutic activity that consists of performing exercises in a pool with water at a temperature of about 34º, with the help of a physical therapist.

Water allows for more extensive exercises, reducing pain and fatigue and improving sleep quality. With this technique, it is possible to strengthen the muscles, increase the amplitude of the joints, improve cardiorespiratory functioning and blood circulation and reduce pain and stress. Learn more about hydrotherapy.

3. Massage

Massages can also help in the treatment of fibromyalgia, because when they are well performed, they promote muscle relaxation, improve sleep quality, fight fatigue and decrease pain. See other health benefits of massage.

4. Electrotherapy devices

Electrotherapy devices such as TENS or biofeedback can be used to reduce pain in fibromyalgia tender points and improve local circulation.

Watch the following video and see how to do exercises to feel better:

When, in addition to physical therapy, the patient practices walking, pilates, swimming or cycling, the results are even better because these exercises improve cardiorespiratory functioning, decrease pain, improve sleep quality and strengthen muscles, fighting fatigue and tiredness. .