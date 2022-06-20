Natural options to relieve fibromyalgia at home

Some good examples of natural treatments for fibromyalgia are teas with medicinal plants, such as Ginkgo-biloba, aromatherapy with essential oils, relaxation massages or increased consumption of some types of food, especially those that are rich in vitamin D and magnesium.

It is important to point out that, as fibromyalgia still has no cure, all these treatments can be used, but it does not exclude the need to take the medicine prescribed by the doctor. See more details of treatment for fibromyalgia.

1. Teas for fibromyalgia

Some teas have excellent properties that improve circulation, relax muscles and remove metabolites from the body, being a great help to relieve the pain caused by fibromyalgia and reduce the number of crises. Some examples of plants that can be used are:

Ginkgo biloba;

Saint John’s herb;

golden root;

Indian ginseng.

These teas can be used throughout the day and in combination with each other, as well as other natural techniques to alleviate fibromyalgia symptoms. Check out other home remedy options for fibromyalgia.

2. Aromatherapy with essential oils

The aroma of medicinal plants reaches the olfactory cells and these stimulate certain areas of the brain producing the desired effect. In the case of fibromyalgia, the most suitable aromatherapy is lavender essence, which produces well-being, calms and relaxes the muscles.

3. Relaxation massage

Therapeutic massage and relaxation massage can increase blood circulation, remove toxins accumulated in muscles, tendons and ligaments, relax, reduce pain and fatigue. When grape seed oil is used, the benefits are even greater, as it has anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties.

See how to do a relaxation massage.

4. Diet for Fibromyalgia

Diet can also play a very important role in relieving fibromyalgia flare-ups, this is because some very important vitamins and minerals for the body, such as vitamin D or magnesium, seem to be low in most people with fibromyalgia.

Thus, to increase vitamin D levels, you should bet on foods such as tuna, egg yolks, foods enriched with vitamin D and canned sardines. To improve the amount of magnesium, it is important to increase the intake of bananas, avocados, sunflower seeds, milk, granola and oats, for example.

Here are some exercises that can relieve pain and discomfort: