Placenta: what it is, functions and possible changes

The placenta is an organ formed during pregnancy, whose main role is to promote communication between the mother and the fetus and, thus, guarantee the ideal conditions for the development of the fetus.

The main functions of the placenta are:

Provide nutrients and oxygen to the baby;

Stimulate the production of hormones essential for pregnancy;

Provide immune protection to the baby;

Protect the baby against impacts on the mother’s belly;

Eliminate waste produced by the baby, such as urine.

The placenta is essential for the development of the baby, however, during pregnancy, it can undergo unwanted changes, bringing risks and complications for the mother to the baby.

How the placenta is formed

The formation of the placenta, as soon as implantation occurs in the uterus, is formed by cells from both the uterus and the baby. The growth of the placenta is rapid and already in the third trimester of pregnancy, it is larger than the baby. At around 16 weeks of pregnancy, the placenta and baby are the same size, and by the end of the pregnancy the baby is about 6 times heavier than the placenta.

The placenta is delivered at the time of delivery, either by cesarean or natural. During normal delivery, the placenta comes out spontaneously after 4 to 5 uterine contractions, which are much less painful than the uterine contractions that occur during delivery.

6 most common placental problems

The ideal is for the placenta to remain intact throughout pregnancy so that the baby’s development happens normally. However, there may be some changes in the placenta during pregnancy, which can have consequences for the mother and baby if the necessary measures are not taken. Some changes that can affect the placenta are:

1. Placenta previa

Placenta previa, also called low placenta, happens when the placenta develops partially or completely in the lower region of the uterus, which can prevent normal delivery. Placenta previa is common in early pregnancy and is not of much concern, as the uterus grows throughout the pregnancy and it is possible for the placenta to be shifted to the correct location, allowing for normal delivery.

However, when placenta previa persists until the third trimester of pregnancy, it can interfere with the baby’s development and delivery. This change is more common in women who are pregnant with twins, who have uterine scars, who are over 35 years old, or who have previously had placenta previa.

The occurrence of low placenta can be noticed through vaginal bleeding, and it is important to consult the gynecologist and/or obstetrician so that the diagnosis is made and the risk of premature birth and complications during delivery can be reduced. See how placenta previa is diagnosed and treated.

2. Placental detachment

Placental detachment corresponds to a situation in which the placenta is separated from the wall of the uterus, with vaginal bleeding and very strong abdominal cramping. Due to the separation of the placenta, there is a decrease in the amount of nutrients and oxygen sent to the baby, interfering with its development.

Placental detachment can occur more frequently from the 20th week of pregnancy and can result in premature delivery. Know what to do in case of placental abruption.

3. Placenta accreta

Placenta accreta is a condition in which the placenta has an abnormal attachment to the uterus, resisting to come out at the time of delivery. This problem can cause bleeding requiring blood transfusion and, in the most severe cases, total removal of the uterus, in addition to putting the woman’s life at risk.

4. Calcified or aged placenta

It is a normal process and is related to the degree of development of the placenta. This change is only a problem if the placenta is classified as grade III before 34 weeks, as it can cause the fetus to grow slower. Usually, the woman has no symptoms and this problem is identified by the doctor on routine ultrasounds.

Learn more about the degrees of placental maturation.

5. Placental infarction or placental thrombosis

Placental infarction occurs when a blood vessel in the placenta is clogged, which characterizes a thrombosis and results in a decrease in the amount of blood that goes to the baby. While this complication can cause miscarriages, it can also cause no problems with the pregnancy and go unnoticed. Check out what to do in case of placental thrombosis.

6. Uterine rupture

It is the disruption of the uterine musculature during pregnancy or childbirth, which can cause premature birth and maternal or fetal death. Uterine rupture is a rare complication, treated with surgery during childbirth, and its symptoms are intense pain, vaginal bleeding and decreased fetal heartbeat.

To prevent and identify changes in the placenta before serious problems appear, routine consultations with the obstetrician and ultrasound exams necessary at each stage of pregnancy should be followed. In cases of vaginal bleeding or severe uterine pain, you should seek medical attention.