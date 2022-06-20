Polaramine: what it is for, how to take it and side effects

Polaramine is an antihistamine antiallergic that works by blocking the effects of histamine in the body, a substance responsible for allergy symptoms such as itching, hives, redness of the skin, swelling in the mouth, itchy nose or sneezing, for example. Learn about other allergy symptoms.

This medication is available in pharmacies under the trade name Polaramine or in generic form under the name dexchlorpheniramine maleate or under the similar names Histamin, Polaryn, Fenirax or Alergomine, for example.

Polaramine can be purchased as tablets, pills, solution drops, syrup, skin cream or ampoules for injection. Pills and pills can only be used by people over 12 years of age. The drops solution, syrup and dermatological cream can be used from 2 years of age.

what is it for

Polaramine is indicated for the treatment of allergies, itching, runny nose, sneezing, insect bites, allergic conjunctivitis, atopic dermatitis and allergic eczema, for example.

How to take

How Polaramine is used varies depending on the presentation. In the case of a tablet, pill, solution, drops or syrup, it must be taken orally and the dermatological cream must be used directly on the skin.

In the case of a tablet, pill, solution, drops or oral solution, if you forget to take a dose at the right time, take it as soon as you remember and then readjust the times according to this last dose, continuing the treatment according to the new scheduled times. Do not double the dose to make up for the missed dose.

1. 2mg pills

Polaramine in tablet form is available in a pack of 20 tablets and should be taken with a glass of water, before or after food and, for a better action of Polaramine, do not chew and do not break the tablet.

Adults and children over 12 years old: 1 tablet 3 to 4 times a day. Do not exceed the maximum dose of 12mg/day, that is, 6 tablets/day.

2. 6mg pills

Polaramine Repetab pills should be swallowed whole, without breaking, without chewing and with a full glass of water, because it contains a coating so that the drug is released slowly in the body and has a longer action time. Polaramine Repetab is sold in pharmacies with 12 pills.

Adults and children over 12 years old: 1 tablet in the morning and another at bedtime. In certain more resistant cases, the doctor may recommend the administration of 1 tablet every 12 hours, without exceeding the maximum dose of 12 mg, two tablets, in 24 hours.

3. Solution drops 2.8mg/mL

Polaramine solution drops is available in pharmacies in 20mL bottles and must be taken orally, the dose depending on the age of the person:

Adults and children over 12 years old: 20 drops, three to four times a day. Do not exceed the maximum dose of 12 mg/day, that is, 120 drops/day.

Children aged 6 to 12 years: 10 drops or 1 drop for every 2 kg of weight, three times a day. A maximum of 6 mg daily, ie 60 drops/day.

Children aged 2 to 6 years: 5 drops or 1 drop for every 2 kg of weight, three times a day. A maximum of 3 mg daily, ie 30 drops/day.

4. Syrup 0.4mg/mL

Polaramine syrup is sold in 120mL bottles, it must be taken using the dispenser that comes in the package and the dose depends on the age of the person:

Adults and children over 12 years old: 5 mL 3 to 4 times a day. Do not exceed the maximum dose of 12 mg/day, that is, 30 mL/day.

Children aged 6 to 12 years: 2.5 mL three times a day. A maximum of 6 mg daily, ie 15 mL/day.

Children aged 2 to 6 years: 1.25 mL three times a day. A maximum of 3 mg daily, ie 7.5 mL/day.

5. Dermatological cream 10mg/g

Polaramine Dermatological Cream is sold in a 30g tube and should only be applied externally to the skin on the affected area twice a day and it is recommended not to cover the area being treated.

This cream should not be applied to the eyes, mouth, nose, genitals or other mucous membranes and should not be used on large areas of skin, especially in children. In addition, Polaramine Dermatological Cream should not be applied to areas of the skin that are blistered, bruised or have secretions, around the eyes, genitals or other mucous membranes.

Avoid exposure to sunlight on areas treated with Polaramine Dermatological Cream, as undesirable skin reactions may occur and, in case of reactions such as burning, rashes, irritations or if the condition does not improve, discontinue treatment immediately.

6. Ampoules for injection 5 mg/mL

Polaramine ampoules for injection must be administered intramuscularly or directly into a vein and are not intended for use in children.

Adults: IV/IM. Make a 5 mg injection, without exceeding the maximum daily dose of 20 mg.

Possible side effects

Some of the most common side effects that can occur during treatment with Polaramine are drowsiness, tiredness, dizziness, headache, dry mouth or difficulty urinating. Therefore, caution should be exercised or activities such as driving, using heavy machinery or performing dangerous activities should be avoided. In addition, alcohol use can increase the effects of drowsiness and dizziness if consumed at the same time as you are taking Polaramine, so it is important to avoid drinking alcohol.

It is advised to discontinue use and seek medical help immediately or the nearest emergency department if symptoms of an allergy to Polaramine such as difficulty breathing, feeling of a closed throat, swelling of the mouth, tongue or face, or hives develop. Learn more about anaphylaxis symptoms.

Immediate medical attention should also be sought if Polaramine is taken in larger than recommended doses and overdose symptoms such as mental confusion, weakness, ringing in the ears, blurred vision, dilated pupils, dry mouth, redness of the face, fever, tremors, insomnia, hallucinations or fainting.

who shouldn’t use

Polaramine should not be used in premature infants, newborns, breastfeeding women, or people using monoamine oxidized inhibitor (MAOI) medicines such as isocarboxazid (Marplan), phenelzine (Nardil) or tranylcypromine (Parnate).

Additionally, Polaramine may interact with:

Anxiety medications like alprazolam, diazepam, chlordiazepoxide;

Medicines for depression such as amitriptyline, doxepin, nortriptyline, fluoxetine, sertraline or paroxetine.

It is important to inform the doctor and pharmacist of all medicines that are used to avoid decreasing or increasing the effect of Polaramine.