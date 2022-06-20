Disc dehydration: what it is, symptoms and how to treat it

Disc dehydration is a degenerative process that happens as a person ages, this is because the cells present in the discs responsible for absorbing water begin to die, which decreases the concentration of water in the discs and makes them harder and less flexible.

Thus, as there is disc dehydration, characteristic signs and symptoms appear, such as back pain and limitation of movement, in addition to an increased risk of disc degeneration over time, which can be perceived through the worsening of symptoms.

To relieve these symptoms, the orthopedist may indicate the use of medication to reduce pain or physical therapy sessions, as this way it is possible to relax the back muscles and allow for improved mobility.

Disc dehydration symptoms

The symptoms of disc dehydration arise as there is a decrease in the amount of water in the discs, which causes a loss of flexibility in the discs and a greater chance of friction between the vertebrae, leading to the appearance of some symptoms, such as:

Back pain;

Stiffness and limitation of movement;

Weakness;

Tight feeling in the back;

Numbness in the lower back, which may radiate to the legs depending on which disc is being affected.

Thus, if the person has any of these symptoms, it is recommended that they consult an orthopedist for an evaluation to be carried out to identify whether there is dehydration of the disc. So, during the consultation, the doctor can ask the person to stay in different positions while applying different forces to the back to check if the person feels pain.

In addition, the doctor may recommend performing some imaging tests, such as X-ray, computed tomography or magnetic resonance imaging, to confirm the diagnosis and differentiate from herniated disc, in which the person may have similar symptoms in some cases. Know how to recognize the symptoms of a herniated disc.

Main causes

Disc dehydration is more common to happen due to aging, being noticed more frequently in people over 50 years old.

However, it is possible that young people also present signs and symptoms of disc dehydration, which may be due to the presence of cases in the family, in which case it is considered hereditary, or as a consequence of inadequate posture when sitting or due to the fact of carrying too much weight, for example.

In addition, this change can happen as a result of car accidents or during contact sports, or due to the fact that a lot of fluid is lost quickly, as during this process there can be a loss of fluids that are present in the discs.

How is the treatment done?

Treatment for disc dehydration should be done under the guidance of an orthopedist and typically involves the use of pain relievers and physical therapy sessions that help improve mobility, relieve pain, and prevent stiffness. In addition to acupuncture, RPG and physical exercise under the guidance of a professional, it is also important to adopt healthy habits.

In cases where symptoms are more intense and there is no improvement even with physical therapy, the orthopedist may indicate local or surgical treatment with the aim of promoting symptom relief.